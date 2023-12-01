what December will be after the November rally From Investing.com

© Reuters

Investing.com – Markets just left behind a banner November, in which the S&P 500’s 9% return represented the seventh-best month of returns in 100 years. Similarly, fixed income benchmark returns were the highest in 15 years. A rally that has analysts wondering whether this year’s holiday cheer may have arrived a little too soon.

According to RBC BlueBay, when examining recent price direction, not much has changed in the underlying fundamentals to justify such extreme moves.

A Hawkish Fed again

“Markets were certainly depressed at the end of October and at the time we thought the previous sell-off in long-dated yields was too much at that point,” comments Mark Dowding, fixed income CIO at RBC BlueBay AM. The October FOMC was on a “dovish” note, with Powell reflecting on the tightening of financial conditions at the time.

However, the market rally since then has completely reversed the trend of tightening financial conditions. In this context one might think that Powell will push back against an overly dovish narrative at the next meeting in December. An attitude supported by the fact that although inflation was a little more contained last month, the core CPI still remained at 4%, a rate double the Fed’s target.

Furthermore, according to Dowding, the Fed would find it more acceptable to make a mistake by keeping rates too high for too long, so as to slow down growth, rather than releasing monetary tightening too soon causing a new flare-up of inflation.

In essence, for RBC Bluebay the Fed rate cuts will probably not arrive before the second half of 2024.

The ECB doesn’t trust inflation

On the other side of the Atlantic, falling November inflation in Germany and Spain has helped euro yields rise in the past week. “These yields largely followed Treasuries over the month, albeit with a slightly lower beta, in line with lower absolute yields,” explains the expert who, despite the latest data, the ECB remains skeptical that the inflation returns towards the target.

From this point on, “year-on-year base effects may become less favorable than they have been recently,” Dowding analyzes. “In that case, the trend towards lower inflation rates may start to stop, as many prices are linked to regulated changes in the Eurozone. This dynamic makes inflation more stubborn here than it is across the Atlantic.”

Government bonds

The IOC then moves on to the analysis of government bond yields, starting from Italy and Germany. “Italian BTPs have outperformed recently, with yields falling. As political trends are benign for now, debt sustainability concerns may be positively correlated with absolute yield levels.” That said, with 10-year bunds at 2.4%, when cash is at 4%, Dowding says “it’s hard to get too excited about current bund valuations, and so it’s hard to see yields falling much for now.” .

UK Gilt yields also rose over the week, as did Japanese JGB yields. “Global investors appear to have exited short duration positions based on a more bullish view of global duration, but we continue to emphasize that Japan is at a profoundly different stage of the economic cycle than the US or the Eurozone ”, explains the analyst, strongly convinced that in the long term JGB yields will rise. Furthermore, he continues, “We believe that Gilt yields should be higher than long-term Treasury yields, as we fully believe that inflation remains at a high level in the UK, compared to the situation in the US.”

DISCOUNT CODE

For more in-depth analysis on more than 180,000 stocks and to access all the features of InvestigPro click on THIS LINK. By choosing the two-year plan and entering the discount code “prosocial23” (valid only for the 2-year PRO+), you can receive an additional discount on the full plan.

Values

Looking at the forex chapter, as the markets have moved in “risk on” mode over the last month, the dollar has fallen against all other currencies in recent weeks. “However – observes Dowding -, with the euro exchange rate now hovering around 1.10, we see little room to push this level much higher, considering that the US economy continues to do better than those of many of its global counterparts.”

Indeed, he continues, “it appears the dollar sell-off has lost some momentum in recent days, even as yields and stocks have continued to move. From this point of view, over the last two weeks we have closed a series of short positions on the dollar linked to emerging markets, in Chile, Indonesia and China. However, we have become more constructive on the Canadian dollar, believing that it has lagged behind other countries in recent exchange rate movements.”

Elsewhere, “the yen gained as US yields fell. However, we continue to think that a stronger trend in Japanese policy will require an adjustment to the BoJ’s monetary policy and we continue to see inflation as a key driver of this. In this context, we will keep an eye on Tokyo’s CPI data for November when it is released early next week.”

You can register for free for the next webinar on December 12th “Winning Stock Strategies with Backtests” at THIS LINK.

The latest outlooks were quickly refuted

As regards future forecasts, “to tell the truth – admits the manager -, we saw how our “outlook for next year” was exceeded just two months into 2020, in the wake of Covid, and similarly in 2022 with the war in Ukraine. Similarly, we are struck by the difficulty economic forecasters have found in accurately anticipating the trajectory of growth and inflation over the past two years.”

Therefore, he underlines, “any medium-term vision that seems to embrace an overly optimistic scenario should certainly be questioned and contested, in our opinion. While a hard landing in the United States currently appears unlikely, who knows what the situation will be like in the spring of next year.”

Consequently, RBC BlueBay believes that “it is more sensible to try to make a shorter-term assessment, trying in a certain sense to evaluate whether this probability of a hard landing is destined to increase or decrease in the next one or two months, since, in in a certain sense, this is what will drive the next price movements.”

Has the Christmas rally already passed?

With the Advent countdown now underway, there’s still plenty to think about over the next couple of weeks. “With markets trying to price in a turning point in the monetary policy cycle, we are at a time when economic data will be closely scrutinized,” reasons Dowding.

“In the same way – he adds -, the central banks’ comments will be analyzed endlessly, looking for clues that can corroborate their positioning. Having said that, we observe that the market is now pricing in an initial Fed rate cut in May/June and with the yield curve substantially inverted, the burden of proof now lies with the bond “bulls”.

From this perspective, the manager believes that markets are currently more vulnerable to disappointment if economic data remains relatively positive or if the Fed’s comments do not deviate much from previous Fed meetings.

“In this case,” concludes Dowding, “we wonder if, just as customers return unwanted products purchased during their Thanksgiving online shopping binge, markets could give back some of November’s impressive returns before the end of the year. Certainly, in our eyes it seems that Christmas has come a little too soon… although, in saying so, we don’t want to sound too much like a Christmas Grinch.”

Share this: Facebook

X

