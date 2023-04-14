Home News What did Elder Dayan study? He was honored as an illustrious graduate




Last Thursday, April 13, the vallenato singer Elder Dayán was honored by the Autonomous University of the Caribbean, in Barranquilla, within the framework of the conversation ‘A vallenato star with a Uniautonomous seal’.

This is due to his tireless effort to bring Vallenato folklore to all corners of Colombia and from other countries.

Similarly, the rector of the alma mater presented Elder with a copy of his diploma as ‘Certified Public Accountant’a career that began and culminated in this institution.

I am pleased with the realization of these meetings that are academic and whose objective is to highlight the life stories of those who are part of our Uniautonomous family“said the rector.

On the other hand, and in the same event, the Council of Barranquilla and the Assembly of the Atlantic awarded the son of Diomedes Diaz with the Barrancas de San Nicolás medal and the order of Barlovento in the category of ‘Caballero’ for all his contribution, effort and dedication to Vallenato music.

