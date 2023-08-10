What did Gustavo Petro talk about with Alain Berset, president of Switzerland?

The Swiss head of state also met this Thursday with Rodrigo Londoño, president of the Comunes party, which emerged from the demobilization of the FARC, and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in Colombia, Carlos Ruiz Massieu.

After the meeting between the leaders of Colombia and Switzerland, the president Gustavo Petro highlighted the international cooperation on the part of the European country, mainly in matters of peace.

“Switzerland has been a great ally for Peace in the country. We explore what is becoming a debate within Colombia, the belief that the Government can only dialogue with organizations with political status, which clashes with International Humanitarian Law “said the Colombian president, who also referred to the possibility of investment in the territories hit by illicit crops.

