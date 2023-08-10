Home » What did Gustavo Petro talk about with Alain Berset, president of Switzerland?
News

What did Gustavo Petro talk about with Alain Berset, president of Switzerland?

by admin
What did Gustavo Petro talk about with Alain Berset, president of Switzerland?

The Swiss head of state also met this Thursday with Rodrigo Londoño, president of the Comunes party, which emerged from the demobilization of the FARC, and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in Colombia, Carlos Ruiz Massieu.

After the meeting between the leaders of Colombia and Switzerland, the president Gustavo Petro highlighted the international cooperation on the part of the European country, mainly in matters of peace.

“Switzerland has been a great ally for Peace in the country. We explore what is becoming a debate within Colombia, the belief that the Government can only dialogue with organizations with political status, which clashes with International Humanitarian Law “said the Colombian president, who also referred to the possibility of investment in the territories hit by illicit crops.

See also  Hope for shrimp fishermen: EU Commission backtracks | > - News

You may also like

the condolences of his “boys” [notiziediprato.it]

Government starts ferry operations between El Salvador and...

For allegedly abusing a child under the age...

Bank extra profit tax — idealista/news

The world repudiates the “cowardly murder” of Villavicencio

Controversy over police who shot a dog in...

President Biden Pledges Strong Support for Ukraine, Seeks...

Research and businesses, 52 million euros and 105...

They find the body of a woman at...

Six Colombians suspected of the crime of Fernando...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy