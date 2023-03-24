The joint fight against drug trafficking, the opening of consulates and the next summit of countries of the region that will be held within the framework of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) were some of the issues discussed by the presidents of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, during their meeting this Thursday at the neighboring country.

The Colombian Head of State was accompanied by the Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva Duran; the Ambassador of Colombia in Venezuela, Armando Benedettiand the Chief of Staff, Laura Sarabiaamong others.

In turn, the Venezuelan President was accompanied by the First Combatant, Cilia Flowers; the Executive Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodriguezand the President of the National Assembly (AN), Jorge Rodriguez.

The bilateral meeting, which began at 3:00 in the afternoon, was held in the Cultural House ‘Aquiles Nazoa’, located in La Carlota, State of Mirandain the neighboring country. The media were not invited to the meeting.

In addition, it was learned that the opening of the fifteen consulates in Venezuela, within the framework of a line of diplomatic cooperation to strengthen binational relations. It is worth mentioning that the Caracas Consulate is already open and providing support to compatriots.

According to an official communiqué from the Presidency of Venezuela, Maduro stressed that both countries have a “common destiny” and an obligation “to always work for the common good of both peoples.”always taking into account the “diversity” of their “visions”.

“Productive and warm working meeting with the President of the Republic of Colombia, Gustavo Petro. We set out to deepen the alliances between Venezuela and Colombia, and we are achieving it with union and determination. Always welcome to this sister land!” Nicolás Maduro published on his social networks.