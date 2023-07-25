What did they think when they first discovered dinosaur fossils? » Science News

Humans found dinosaur fossils long before we knew what they were.

In 1822, Mary Ann Mantell was driving her husband, obstetrician and paleontologist Gideon Mantell, to see a patient, when she noticed something shiny on the side of the road. Looking closer, she found large teeth embedded in the rock. Mantell is considered one of the fathers of paleontology and was the first discoverer of dinosaur fossil teeth. Mantell realized that the teeth belonged to a creature unknown to science and named it Iguanadon because the teeth were similar to those of an iguana. His studies of Iguanodon sparked scientific interest in dinosaurs Next, paleontologist Richard Owen examined a number of fossil sets and concluded that the fossils of Iguanodon, Megalosaurus and Hylaeosaurus came from “a distinct group or suborder of saurian reptiles” which he called, rather endearingly, “dinosaur”. So that’s (sort of) how dinosaurs were recognized for what they were. But this certainly wasn’t the first time humans came into contact with dinosaur fossils.

Fossils have likely been discovered throughout human history, despite not being recognized for what they are until relatively recently. In fact, a megalosaurus fossil was found in the mid-1600s, which was initially thought to look similar to a human femur. An illustration of the fossil caught the attention of the English physician Richard Brookes, who in 1763 named the fossil scrotum humanum, noting a resemblance to human testicles. Before we realized what dinosaurs were, discoveries of their bones were often attributed to giant versions of known animals or giant humans. Much earlier, dinosaur bones have been suggested to have inspired stories of griffins, giants, and dragons. The ancient Greek legends of griffins nesting near gold mines in the Gobi Desert, according to classical folklorist Adrienne Mayor, may be an attempt by people to explain the fossils they had found there. Parts of the Gobi Desert were once home to large numbers of fossils, with Protoceratops appearing quite similar in appearance to the mythical creature.