What did Verónica Alcocer travel to Venezuela for?

by admin
The First Lady, Verónica Alcocer García, held a meeting with her counterpart, Cilia Flores, in Caracas, Venezuela.

The purpose of the visit was to strengthen the joint work between both countries; Know the Venezuelan gang system and its possibility of adapting it in Colombia, as a contribution to the physical and cognitive development of girls, boys and adolescents, as well as promoting the cultural richness that the territory possesses.

During the visit, which was also attended by the Vice Minister of Creativity, Jorge Ignacio Zorro, the First Lady visited the National Center for Social Action for Music, the Antonio José de Sucre Yellow House, where she met the National System of Orchestras and Choirs Juveniles e Infantiles de Venezuela, a public program that through music, is dedicated to the training, prevention and recovery of the most vulnerable groups in the country.

In the same way, Verónica also had a brief meeting with President Nicolás Maduro, at the Miraflores Palace, as a sign of gratitude for the invitation and the reactivation of bilateral relations.

