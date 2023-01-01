[The Epoch Times, December 30, 2022](Epoch Times reporters Lin Cenxin and Yi Ru interviewed and reported) The Chinese government decided to relax entry and exit restrictions on January 8 next year, which means that the country that has been closed for three years will reopen. Due to the opaque information about the epidemic in China and the risk of new variants of the virus, many countries have decided to strengthen border quarantine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China responded with “epidemic prevention should be scientific and moderate” for the second time, which aroused heated discussions among overseas students.

Zhang Junjie, an international student living in the United States, told The Epoch Times on December 28 that at the beginning of the Wuhan pneumonia outbreak, many overseas Chinese and Chinese students bought various anti-epidemic materials and sent them to China. Afterwards, when overseas Chinese wanted to return to China, the authorities issued flight cutoffs and long-term entry quarantine policies. They also mobilized public opinion that returning overseas students to China was “poisoning thousands of miles”, causing a large number of Chinese “to return even if they wanted to.”

A Weibo user was quoted by China Digital Times’ “Daily Yiyu” column, “In the past three years, all those time lost due to the closed border, people never seen again, emotions that were consumed for no reason, and A lot of money wasted, piles of piles, all in my heart are wronged and owed.” “Three years, I can finally go home. But is home still home?”

Countries are on alert to strengthen quarantine, the CCP says it should be “scientific and moderate”

Airfinity, a British health big data analysis company, estimates that China will reach the peak of the first wave of infections on January 13 next year, with 3.7 million people infected every day. Experts warn that the severe outbreak will exacerbate the risk of virus mutation. Including Japan, Italy, and Taiwan have announced to strengthen the quarantine of inbound passengers from Chinese flights, and the United States has also announced that starting from January 5, passengers from China, Hong Kong, and Macau must submit a negative test report for the new crown within 2 days before they can board the plane.

In response to this, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin recently repeatedly responded by saying that “the epidemic prevention measures of various countries should be scientific and appropriate, and should not affect normal personnel exchanges” and “citizens of all countries should be treated equally”, which caused another round of criticism from netizens.

A Shanghai netizen said on Weibo on December 30, “My memory is not very good. Please explain that when the whole world was opened up, who asked Chinese students to apply for a green code when they returned to China? Who asked for two weeks of self-funded quarantine? Why didn’t you say that you had to ensure the flow of people?”

Zhang Junjie, a student of the Department of History at San Antonio Hills Community College in the United States, said that from the beginning of the epidemic in Wuhan to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, similar situations have occurred repeatedly in the past three years. , Compared with China, a large number of Chinese and Chinese students are stranded abroad, the CCP consulate not only does nothing, but also uses cumbersome methods to prevent them from returning to China, which is very chilling.”

International students in the United States: the closure of Shanghai caused a wave of immigration

The National Health and Medical Commission of the Communist Party of China issued an announcement on December 26, changing the name of the new coronavirus pneumonia to virus infection, adjusting the epidemic prevention to “Class B and B control”, canceling the nucleic acid testing and centralized isolation of inbound personnel, and holding a negative nucleic acid test for 48 hours before departure You can enter the country with the certificate, and the notice also said that “orderly resumption” of Chinese citizens’ outbound travel.

The new package is equivalent to easing international travel restrictions that have been in place for three years. The “circuit breaker mechanism” for international flights, which lasted for nearly two years and five months, was canceled last month after the authorities launched the so-called “Twenty Measures for Optimizing Epidemic Prevention”.

Zhang Junjie said that the CCP’s so-called “scientific moderation” is to find reasons for its own failure in epidemic prevention. “The CCP itself does not have scientific moderation, let alone the so-called personnel exchanges. After three years of abnormal epidemic prevention and control, a large number of industrial chains have left China. , All kinds of perverse actions have led to further deterioration of international relations. In particular, the closure of Shanghai has caused irreparable damage.”

Zhang Junjie said that a friend of his who lived in Huangpu District was locked up for two and a half months. For almost ten days, the food at home ran out and he could only lie on the bed hungry. After the lockdown was lifted, he moved to Japan. Another friend who lived in a luxury residential community in Lujiazui, Shanghai, was once classified as a close contact, and was taken to a shelter with his family for isolation. As a result, the shelter could not fit and the community refused to let him back. He was forced to live on the streets alone. After the unblocking of Shanghai, he moved to the United States. This is just a case around him, and there are many more people who have had similar experiences.

International student in Canada: Solidarity with Chinese victims will not stop

The timing of the CCP’s opening up was chosen when the epidemic broke out in China, and some overseas Chinese decided to postpone their return to China. “Hong Kong 01” reported that a Singaporean resident who had not returned home for three years said, “The epidemic in my hometown is serious now. My parents are both infected,” “They all told me not to go back for the New Year, and wait for the situation to improve.”

Canadian international student Yang Ruohui (Wester Yang) told The Epoch Times on November 29, “The Chinese government artificially obstructed the basic needs of Chinese people to return to China in the past. This has indeed had a great impact on some people who have a strong need to return to China.”

Yang Ruohui believes that for some international students, whether they can’t go back has nothing to do with the tsunami of the epidemic in China, but the tragedy caused by the three-year epidemic blockade, which made many people realize the evil of the CCP’s party-state system. Very huge, including the fires in Urumqi, massive unemployment, closed factories, families without income.”

Yang Ruohui, who once launched many activities in support of the “white paper revolution” in many cities in Canada, said that this action to speak out for domestic victims and sufferers will not stop just because the CCP has lifted the blockade. “These human tragedies, if it is unblocked, will these things disappear? It must not be the case. As long as the party-state system does not change, it will always happen again.”

Yang Ruohui said that the “Apocalypse” predicted the end-time scene, including plague, war, famine, and the four horsemen of death. “The CCP brought them all with the power of a single party. It brought only tragedy to the people of this land.” He believes that we should get inspiration from anger and sadness, “and continue to develop and preserve the inspiration and understanding we get, because this may be an opportunity and fire for China‘s reform.”

