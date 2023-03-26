Brayan Jesid Mosquera Mosquera,

By: Brayan Jesid Mosquera Mosqueralawyer, youth leader.

What Quibdó and the department of Chocó need is Direction and more Action in their public leadership policies, with this I am not saying that there are no great leaders in the aforementioned region, but that an ambitious development plan be launched with the In order to build a new city and department on what is already there, is to move forward, and although you don’t have much, you need more to play in the competitive market in regional, social, educational, scientific policy and many other factors.

In order to understand what this rich department needs, it is very important to see the development of the different cities and departments, each one with a different tourist, cultural and social development than ours due to its location or population, but always with great advances and that is what Chocó and its capital need to be better.

Every time I have the opportunity to visit Quibdó and the Department, to support my work as a youth leader, with my field team, we hold meetings with the community in the different municipalities, including its previously mentioned capital, to find out what this department needs so rich in so many aspects; such as flora, fauna, water, gold, platinum and many more aspects that make it unique, the inhabitants express many things that in the end they all end up giving the same approach, implementation of public services, improvement in the same, better quality in health, roads, vehicular and pedestrian elevated bridges, decent public transport, transport terminals in optimal conditions in some points of the department of Chocó.

Perhaps, making that union with what people project and reality, it is true, for my point and opinion, it is more critical than it seems. The trust of the people in their land must be recovered, that is the first need that the department of Chocó has, to recover the love for its Chocó, for its region, so they can bet on seeing what its inhabitants need collectively to be better.

Now, if the leader regains the trust of the people, he must focus with viable development ambition to start positioning and restoring the needs that are experienced. Without a doubt, when I say that an ambitious departmental development plan is needed in terms of policies and regional competition and capital, it is true, whoever has the capacity to take advantage of the Chocó border with Panama, the environment, its seas, its rivers, their lands and, above all, assigning a suitable person in the Secretary of Finance who leaves all the benefits to the department is a great leader, but above all, what he most needs is the strengthening of health at the departmental level and in its capital, with that Chocó would be better.

But this work must be continued for the following leaders and/or leaders, that is what it needs to be better, that each leader is doing his work in the different municipalities, as well when traveling to another department and municipality, with its capital A thermometer type differential factor can be made to know how politically competitive Chocó can be in development, compared to different departments and if it manages to pick up what is expected or desired by many inhabitants.

The narrative of the people who today inhabit the department of Chocó, those who once lived in it and who for reasons beyond their control had to leave that place where they were born and a part of their life grew up, argue that the first What Quibdó and Chocó need to be better is a change in people’s attitude and thinking.

In other words, they cannot continue behaving as if nothing had happened, for example: in the capital of the Chocoanos, the terrified way in which people pass red lights cannot be normalized, this is not appropriate behavior, while in the different departments and capitals, follow the rules, the rulers carry out the execution of their infrastructure works, deceleration of unemployment and greater investment in their hospital and cultural capacity, without prolonging the growth of higher education, decreasing the need for its inhabitants to have to leave their territory.

For this reason, what the land of the Colombian Pacific needs is more investment, but above all love for its region, because what is the use of making large investments in each of the wings of the public sector to satisfy the needs of the people and these they are not invested in the necessary places and sectors, or if they are invested they are not cared for by the citizens, that is, they must begin to change the way of living and think about how they behave, it is time to implement it in our Maroon family , from the leaders and citizens to be better our region.

Malcolm X said: “Usually when people are sad they don’t do anything. They only cry about their condition. But when they are angry, they cause change” (X, 2017).

The people of Chocó and its capital are the same, with such indifference from their rulers and without a solution, they anger a people who ask to be in a better condition.