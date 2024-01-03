What do the first 12 days of January mean?

For a long time, there has been a popular myth linked to the Mapuche people, where they say that the first twelve days of the month of January will determine what the successive twelve months of the year will be like in meteorological terms. That is to say:

If the first day of January is rainy, January will be rainy; If the second day of January is sunny, February will be sunny; If the third day of January is windy and cloudy, March will be windy and cloudy, and so on with the rest of the calendar year.

In that sense, the legend is popularly attributed to a Mapuche cultural reason or to the coincidence of the beginning of the Western year with that of the original settlers. It was transmitted from generation to generation over time, and although it may be very accurate with its prognosis, it lacks scientific support.

From its beginnings, the Mapuche people developed extensive knowledge of astrology and astronomy. This made it possible for him to have a complete notion of the changes in the position of the sun and other stars and, as a consequence, the variations they produce in nature and human beings. This understanding allowed them to accurately grasp the language of the earth, its evolutionary stages and the beginning and end of each year.

Aside from this, and although more than one safely insists on the effectiveness of this belief, professionals in the field understand that this method of weather prediction escapes any scientific truth. No matter how curious and interesting this custom may be, it will only remain that: a belief.

