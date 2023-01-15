After thirteen years of operation and an investment close to 3 billion pesos, the Massive Integrated of the West has hit rock bottom.

The expectation was to move 960,000 passengers a day, but at the best moment of the system, it was not possible to transport more than 470,000 people. Today, barely 270 thousand move.

The passenger pays 2,700 pesos per ticket, while the technical rate is 5,200 pesos and has sometimes reached 12,000 pesos.

This difference is covered by the municipality through FESDE and this is unsustainable.

Although we feel ashamed as citizens and administrators, it is a failure that we must face for the good of the city. And I think there are three possible paths.

The first is to liquidate the system. It is not the best option because there is no plan B for the operation of the MIO, and we cannot leave the city without transportation while a new system is being consolidated. Much less knowing when the settlement is finished. We must avoid a situation like Emsirva’s at all costs.

The second is a renegotiation with the five system operators. This has been a failed concession, with errors in the agreements. Here there are also responsibilities for the malfunction of the MIO. Additionally, the operators have sued the system and claim at least 1.3 billion pesos.

A renegotiation does not mean a clean slate, and possibly brings more difficulties and new demands.

Metrocali is under Law 550 (restructuring law or bankruptcy law) since 2019.

The third way is to carry out a rescue plan. But there cannot be a successful plan if piracy, parallelism, informality and illegality are not attacked.

In addition, it is necessary to find resources to make the system efficient and integrate a good public bicycle system with parking spaces.

Medellín and Bogotá have a pledged surcharge on gasoline, for 2080 and for 2041, which will contribute to the consolidation process of the metros in both cities.

Cali must once again dream of large infrastructure developments. Although today we are deciding on a rescue plan, it would be ideal to bet on the commuter train integrated into the MIO, with the support of public and private entities. But we must consolidate and finance it.

The suburban train will cost us about 9 billion pesos and will have a distance of 74.2 kilometers.

The first section will be between Cali and Jamundí and will cost about 2 billion pesos. Cali’s situation is complex, as there are debts of 1.7 trillion pesos until 2030.

But you have to bet on generating resources. Cali must pledge the gasoline surcharge until 2055 or more, in order to create a multimodal system where the commuter train is financed with these resources and seek a private concession to consolidate the project in its entirety. The National Government will support the construction process.

The construction of a Central Station of the MIO could move about 150,000 people a day in the center of Cali, a sector that concentrates up to 400,000 people, and could solve internal mobility. Let’s add to this situation the increase in buses to reach 1,200 in service, and reflect it in the frequencies of the routes.

The following sections can be guaranteed with a PPP (public-private alliance) or with a national or international concession, as there has been significant interest from English, Chinese and French companies.

This will improve mobility between Cali and its metropolitan area, integrating municipalities such as New York and Amsterdam, and the MIO Central Station could be as magnificent and complete as the ones there.

Despite the failure of the MIO, and of having been able to create a subway with the investment, we can and have to build on what has been built. Don’t cry over spilled milk.

Comments