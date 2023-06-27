What do we know about postpartum depression? Can the gut microbiome help prevent diseases? What are the side effects of caffeine?

Newsfilter A week in health is written for Denník N by doctors Tomáš Havran and Marek Karman, who prepare the newsletter From my doctor.

In today’s issue you can read:

everything important about postpartum depression; how the gut microbiome can help prevent certain diseases; what side effects can caffeine have.

Are you taking care of your gut microbiome? You are doing well, you are helping to prevent various diseases

Today’s professional microbial debate is already leading to the fact that we are beginning to consider the colonies of bacteria occupying and growing in our digestive system as another organ of the human body with several important functions.

If we pull the whole thing a bit more by the hair, sometimes it looks like our microbiome needs to be pampered also because it practically controls our bodily functions and helps all body systems, including the immune system.

Let’s imagine somewhere in the corners of the appendix a miniature – just right for bacteria, but top-equipped control center, a Minihouston, where… Let’s go to reality. How is it really? Do we need to take care of our gut microbiome? For example, also because it helps us in the preventive fight against several diseases?

The current mantra “gut-brain axis” is not so eye-poppingly linguistic

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

