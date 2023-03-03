What do you think?Law professor: It’s not time to abolish drunk driving to ensure everyone’s safety

Recently, the topic of “drunk driving into punishment” has attracted attention again. Jin Zegang, a professor of law at Tongji University and a doctoral supervisor, wrote an article saying: Objectively speaking, the governance practice of drunk driving has achieved good legal results.

Data show that from 2011 to 2021, the number of casualties caused by drunk driving and drunk driving has decreased by more than 20,000 compared with the ten years before drunk driving was sentenced (that is, 2001-2010). The fundamental purpose of setting up the crime of drunk driving dangerous driving is to ensure traffic safety and traffic order, and protect the lives and property interests of the people.

Under the current social background, using the “Criminal Law” to regulate drunk driving behaviors meets the needs of social development at the present stage, and is conducive to the unification of legal effects and social effects. At least for now, it is not the time to abolish the penalty for drunk driving.