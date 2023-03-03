Home News What do you think?Law professor: It’s not time to abolish the penalty for drunk driving to ensure everyone’s safety
News

What do you think?Law professor: It’s not time to abolish the penalty for drunk driving to ensure everyone’s safety

by admin
What do you think?Law professor: It’s not time to abolish the penalty for drunk driving to ensure everyone’s safety

What do you think?Law professor: It’s not time to abolish drunk driving to ensure everyone’s safety

2023-03-03 14:55:36 Source: Fast Technology Author:snowflake EDIT: Snowflake Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

What do you think?Law professor: It’s not time to abolish drunk driving to ensure everyone’s safety

Recently, the topic of “drunk driving into punishment” has attracted attention again. Jin Zegang, a professor of law at Tongji University and a doctoral supervisor, wrote an article saying: Objectively speaking, the governance practice of drunk driving has achieved good legal results.

Data show that from 2011 to 2021, the number of casualties caused by drunk driving and drunk driving has decreased by more than 20,000 compared with the ten years before drunk driving was sentenced (that is, 2001-2010). The fundamental purpose of setting up the crime of drunk driving dangerous driving is to ensure traffic safety and traffic order, and protect the lives and property interests of the people.

Under the current social background, using the “Criminal Law” to regulate drunk driving behaviors meets the needs of social development at the present stage, and is conducive to the unification of legal effects and social effects. At least for now, it is not the time to abolish the penalty for drunk driving.

What do you think?Law professor: It's not time to abolish drunk driving to ensure everyone's safety

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

Article value scoring

current article rating0 share0people rate
See also  Aumark joins hands with Zhongji Lengyun to create a high standard of pharmaceutical cold chain services_TOM News

You may also like

the slides on Legislative Decree 10 October 2022,...

Huilense will play the Copa América of Beach...

Xinhua News Agency Editorial: Unite and forge ahead...

what the law requires — idealista/news

Release of police officers is essential: Petro in...

“Promotion is a vital strategic asset for the...

In rural San Diego, an alleged member of...

Municipality of Naples – UNHCR-Municipality of Naples: a...

The teacher who sexually abused a 13-year-old student...

Artificial intelligence arrives in the Municipalities of Sicily:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy