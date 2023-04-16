Home » What does a decline in the margin lending ratio for BTC mean? From CoinTelegraph
News

What does a decline in the margin lending ratio for BTC mean? From CoinTelegraph

by admin
What does a decline in the margin lending ratio for BTC mean? From CoinTelegraph
© Reuters A healthy rally for Bitcoin: What does a decline in the margin lending ratio mean for BTC?

The price of (BTC) soars more than 10% between April 9 and April 14, setting the highest daily close in more than ten months. While some analysts argue that the performance warrants a degree of decoupling from traditional markets, both the S&P 500 and gold are close to their highest levels in six months.

Despite macroeconomic headwinds, Bitcoin price surpasses $30,000

Bitcoin’s gains and rally above $30,000 came as the Dollar Strength Index (DYX), which measures the US currency against a basket of foreign currencies, hit its lowest level in 12 months .

On April 14, the indicator fell to 100.8 from 104.7 the previous month, with investors they rated the likelihood of further liquidity injections by the Federal Reserve higher.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  An industrial landmark is slowly being removed

You may also like

Macaw addicted to beer causes scandal in Santander

Focus Interview丨National security is the foundation of national...

The Marvels, the trailer reveals the character played...

.week in the economy: Spring brought ladybugs to...

Felipe Morales, one day away from being crowned...

Son in hospital, lawyer denied legitimate impediment –...

The deepfake video revolution may revive traditional media

Perspective. From famous composer to director of the...

Tens of Thousands of Merchants Gather in the...

Rock’n’roll’s most visionary scam – World

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy