What does a decline in the margin lending ratio for BTC mean? From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters A healthy rally for Bitcoin: What does a decline in the margin lending ratio mean for BTC?



The price of (BTC) soars more than 10% between April 9 and April 14, setting the highest daily close in more than ten months. While some analysts argue that the performance warrants a degree of decoupling from traditional markets, both the S&P 500 and gold are close to their highest levels in six months.

Despite macroeconomic headwinds, Bitcoin price surpasses $30,000

Bitcoin’s gains and rally above $30,000 came as the Dollar Strength Index (DYX), which measures the US currency against a basket of foreign currencies, hit its lowest level in 12 months .

On April 14, the indicator fell to 100.8 from 104.7 the previous month, with investors they rated the likelihood of further liquidity injections by the Federal Reserve higher.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph