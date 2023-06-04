What does an honorary consul actually do, Mr. Ortmann?

MDR THURINGIA: Mr. Ortmann, just to clarify the term honorary consul…

Dieter Ortmann: … “honor” comes from Latin and means “honor”. That’s why there is volunteerism. And no, I don’t get any money for this position.

How does a Waltershäuser Honorary Consul from South Africa for Hesse and Thuringia become?

An honorary consul is proposed by the federal states. In my case, a successor for the former Commerzbank board member Dr. Martin Kohlhausen wanted. So the Embassy of South Africa approached the state chancellery of both countries and asked for suitable applicants. And in the end, the Thuringian state development company contacted me.

But LEG didn’t do that because you build solar systems from Waltershausen?

Well… almost. I have been with my company since 2010 Maxx Solar also active in South Africa and put a lot of heart and soul into it. You know what it’s like once you’ve fallen in love with a country. First I was a project developer for photovoltaics there. That’s when I had the idea of ​​founding a solar school – the “Maxx Academy”. It started in 2012. And to date we have been able to get over 3,500 South Africans fit for the expansion of solar energy. At the same time, I founded another company for the wholesale of solar products in South Africa. My older son has lived in Cape Town since 2014, fell in love with the daughter of my first solar student and married her.

Then the large number of her activities was the decisive factor for the appointment as Honorary Consul? See also Covid has pushed more and more young people towards gambling addiction. The Hope decree arrives to help them: there are six thousand gamblers in Fvg

Possible. But also definitely a trip to South Africa three years ago with the then Chancellor Angela Merkel, where I met President Cyril Ramaphosa. He wished me every success in my application. Three days after this meeting I had my visit to the embassy in Berlin. That certainly helped me too.

And what are you doing now?

Actually exactly what I did before, only in office and with dignity (laughs). I usually advise companies that want to start up in South Africa together with the state development company. I organize trips and also accompany them.

I am the contact person for South African business people in Germany. I represent South Africa at events and receptions and support the embassy in other matters if requested. For many years I have been supporting the evangelical mission of pastor Otto Kohlstock in the township of Philippi with Maxx Solar and partners. Preparations are currently underway with other Thuringians for a large charity project.

So if I want to emigrate to South Africa, they are not my contact person.