What does Gustavo Petro mean when he talks about a “soft coup”?

What is the “soft blow” so often mentioned by Petro after the scandal?

The term ‘soft coup’ refers to a non-direct and generally non-violent attack, carried out by political, judicial or executive sectors of a conspiratorial nature, “in order to destabilize a government and cause its fall, without it appearing that it has been a consequence of the action of its power.”

That is, a strategy aimed at destabilizing a government in a subtle way and with non-direct actions, rather camouflaged. The ‘soft coup’ mentioned by Petro refers to a series of actions that would have been carried out in order to hinder or interrupt the initiatives or ideas advanced by the National Government.

The president would be alluding to the different recent events in which members of his coalition have been involved, such as the decision of the Council of State to withdraw the election of Roy Barreras, the suspension of Alex Flórez from the Attorney General’s Office (Attorney’s Office suspended for eight months to Alex Flórez) and the suspension of the congressman, César Pachón.

Faced with what the president has said continuously and that involves the decisions of the Council of State, the supreme court has ruled in recent months: