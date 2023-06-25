Home » What does Prigozhin’s trip to Moscow tell us? The fiasco of the secret services and the country where tomorrow means yesterday | Company | .a week
News

What does Prigozhin’s trip to Moscow tell us? The fiasco of the secret services and the country where tomorrow means yesterday | Company | .a week

by admin
What does Prigozhin’s trip to Moscow tell us? The fiasco of the secret services and the country where tomorrow means yesterday | Company | .a week

the idea that Yevgeny Prigozhin himself, nicknamed Putin’s chef because he got his wealth thanks to a chain of restaurants and a catering company, organized the entire rebellion and campaign on Moscow is, of course, naive. Apparently, it had to be a wider conspiracy. In addition, Prigozhin must have had information from within the Russian leadership. This appears to be one of the first few mistakes of the Secret Service.

At least the second mistake of the secret services is the absolute unpreparedness of the state for the possibility that one of the semi-private armies operating in Russia will rebel. Several videos circulated on the Internet on Saturday showing how the country’s leadership is trying to prepare for the arrival of the convoy closer to Moscow.

“Prigozhin’s convoy was easily hit, but the drones and planes were nowhere to be seen. “

Anti-tank barriers, which, by the way, are on almost every major crossing in Kyiv in case the Russians try to conquer the capital of Ukraine again, but you would look for them in vain in the videos.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the option to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

See also  Collaborator of Atesa died in the middle of a discussion.

You may also like

“Prigozhin is ineliminable – a headshot is no...

Weather forecast for Sunday

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday June 30,...

Tennis Bundesliga – Radstadt celebrates narrow derby victory

The content of the Friday sermon on the...

Church: Steen becomes the first female bishop in...

‘Mateito’ from ‘Gangs, War and Peace’, closer to...

Yang Seok-hwan, a home run with consecutive bats,...

What will Economics Minister Habeck do? Chemical industry...

goodbye to 20 years of history

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy