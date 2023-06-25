What does Prigozhin’s trip to Moscow tell us? The fiasco of the secret services and the country where tomorrow means yesterday | Company | .a week

the idea that Yevgeny Prigozhin himself, nicknamed Putin’s chef because he got his wealth thanks to a chain of restaurants and a catering company, organized the entire rebellion and campaign on Moscow is, of course, naive. Apparently, it had to be a wider conspiracy. In addition, Prigozhin must have had information from within the Russian leadership. This appears to be one of the first few mistakes of the Secret Service.

At least the second mistake of the secret services is the absolute unpreparedness of the state for the possibility that one of the semi-private armies operating in Russia will rebel. Several videos circulated on the Internet on Saturday showing how the country’s leadership is trying to prepare for the arrival of the convoy closer to Moscow.

“Prigozhin’s convoy was easily hit, but the drones and planes were nowhere to be seen. “

Anti-tank barriers, which, by the way, are on almost every major crossing in Kyiv in case the Russians try to conquer the capital of Ukraine again, but you would look for them in vain in the videos.

