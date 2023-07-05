What does Rafael Pérez have? The singer suspends concert tour due to surgery

The Vallenato music singer Rafa Pérez announced, through a press release, that he is canceling the tour of musical presentations scheduled for the following weekend for health reasons.

According to the artist, they will perform a surgical procedure to take care of his voice, for which he will be incapacitated for about five days, forcing him to suspend his work commitments.

“Dear fans, colleagues in the music industry and the media,. I inform you that, on the recommendation of my trusted ENT doctor, Dr. Jorge Melo, I must undergo a preventive outpatient procedure to take care of my voice and take steps to preserve it”, reads the statement.

Rafa Pérez canceled his musical presentations scheduled for July 8 in Santa Marta and July 9 in Bogotá.

“This procedure will require a vocal disability of approximately 5 days, which forces me to cancel my commitments on July 8 in Santa Marta (public holiday) and July 9 in Bogotá (private party). I sincerely apologize to all those who were waiting for my presentation and thank you for your understanding in this situation.”, ends the statement.

Rafa Pérez will resume his work once his medical leave ends and he is fully recovered, to focus again on the preparations for the free concert that will be offered on September 22 in the Parque de la Leyenda in Valledupar with which he will celebrate his birthday and 15 years of artistic career.