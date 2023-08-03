What does the chairman of the National Council have in common with the former minister of agriculture? | Videos | .a week

You can watch the whole video if you buy a Digital subscription of .week.

3. august 2023

The answer is simple, they have in common the “love” of subsidies that their colleagues from the government have slapped on them. Ex-minister Samuel Vlčan received a million-dollar subsidy from the Minister of the Environment and Boris Kollár from his party, Transport Minister Doležal. Vlčan resigned from the post, Kollár remains the chairman of the National Council. Xénia Makarová from the Stop Corruption Foundation talks about the case.

