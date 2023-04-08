Today, the residents of an independent country are forced to think that it belongs to Pakistan. All of us i.e. rich and poor people have this in their minds that Pakistan is our country but when we look at the situation, Pakistan has always been occupied by some power even if they are the ones who are going to eat Pakistan, kill Pakistanis and take away the wealth. Everyone is going to shine their own shop. Still in Pakistan, cobblers, washermen, scrubbers, masons, barbers, maids, common laborers are ready to fight for their lives that the country is ours, but our politicians and leaders of the country use such dirty language. How can a person choose the politics of these people? The woman who was respected by Islam is also under abuse. How many girls’ lives and honor have been played with. No one has been publicly punished till now. So you are opening the path of evil to the new generation. Narcotics should be sold openly. The new generation is moving towards destruction. It is possible that a drug supplier has been punished. Yes, the poor man must have been caught and given a slap or two. What is the police doing? It is often exchanged with criminals.

People are dying of hunger in the country and weather conditions are also such that Allah Hafiz is the guardian of the wheat crop. Our plea is that there should be peace in Pakistan and there is no other option but to ask Allah for Pakistan to be like it was half a century ago so that daughters can go to school and sons can go towards education and skills in a healthy environment. One of the reasons for the increase in crimes is the media. Pakistani dramas, ‘friends on the phone’, disobedient children of disrespectful parents, ‘political destruction’. Hunger is the main reason. No one thinks, that’s why natural disasters happen. May Allah bring such a ruler who will give Pakistanis their right. Ameen.

Seeing this, the heart cries tears of blood that at this time Pakistan is facing a difficult situation because economically Pakistan is facing decline, the business conditions are bad for everyone from a common man to the property and this affects the country. It is also affecting the economy.

Good times and bad times come to nations but we should expect unity and positive attitude from each other because that is the only thing that can take us out of these difficult situations or darkness and lead us to the light. From today, if the political parties of Pakistan commit to cooperate with each other instead of insulting each other and putting obstacles in each other’s way, respect the constitution, and work together for the development of Pakistan, then on Pakistan The shadows of poverty can diminish and Pakistani citizens can begin their journey towards a better standard of living.

This country has already suffered a lot in internecine wars. The youth of Pakistan are leaving the country due to the mutual resentment of our politicians and institutions. Millions of people are migrating from Pakistan and as they are migrating it seems that Pakistan is facing migration again after 1947 and this migration is very dangerous because the young and intelligent class of Pakistan is leaving the country. Which needs to be stopped. For this, the politicians of Pakistan have to create a spirit of sacrifice and above all, if the politicians work together in a democratic way, then the positive image of the country will be prominent, and if the positive image of the country is prominent, then Pakistan will The process of migration will also stop but unfortunately the political party in power does not consider anyone as a patriot except itself and those who are in the opposition consider others as thieves but as soon as the position of both of them changes, so do the statements. They change.

There is a need for political parties to cooperate with each other for the development of Pakistan, the strengthening of democracy, the security of Pakistan and to bring happiness to the people and above all to respect each other while keeping their attitudes positive because All institutions working in this country whether it is army, judiciary, media or legislature should respect each other and instead of accusing each other, if we respect each other and talk about Pakistan. If I promote good things, there is no doubt that the youth of the country who want to flee the country will stop here. Today we go to the passport office, there are queues and people are not able to escape from this country.

Blaming and accusing each other

Extortion has to be stopped because it creates frustration among the people and is also a poison for the stability of democratic institutions. This is the reason that due to our democratic and political battles, today the country has reached the verge of economic paralysis and our politicians are standing in front of the world with their hands outstretched. All this is the result of negative thinking and negative attitudes. Negative thinking or negative attitude is a killer poison. Whether the victim of this act is a person or a political party, they consider others as enemies besides themselves. It is certain that those who suffer from negativity cannot improve for others or for themselves. Therefore, avoiding blame, political parties and national institutions including Parliament, Judiciary, Army and Legislature. All of them will have to think about the development of the country by moving towards positive action, then the common man will be prosperous and the shadows of evil over the country will end. We have to move forward with positive thinking and our rulers and lords of power also have to adopt positive thinking. It’s not that we lack positive things, positive thinking is the most important thing because being positive at this time is the act that can take us out of this dark darkness and into the light and give us a proper place in the world. can give When our political leaders have positive thoughts about each other, it will have an effect on the public. When people look up and see their leaders struggling with each other, they become disillusioned with this country. Therefore, our political leaders and institutions will have to respect and give respect to each other, putting Pakistan first, because if Pakistan is there, then we are all.