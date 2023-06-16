What does the consumption of lentils do to the heart?

Legumes are recognized for their nutritional density. They are foods that provide slow absorption carbohydrates (the most recommended), as well as protein, fiber and very little fat.

The Cuerpo Mente portal ensures that these products are rich in micronutrients such as minerals and B vitamins, while containing antioxidant polyphenols. They are also a source of soluble fibers that feed the good bacteria for the body.

Although all legumes provide a series of benefits to the body, the lentil stands out and its regular intake should not be missing as part of a balanced diet. These small grains provide the body with protein, vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B9, and a bit of C, as well as minerals, including calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and zinc.

allies of the heart

Given its properties, it is a legume that cares for heart health. It helps improve blood circulation, controls blood pressure, regulates blood glucose levels, and lowers bad cholesterol.

Information from the Spanish Heart Foundation indicates that lentils contain 25% protein and only 3% lipids. In addition, they have iron and B vitamins, as well as calcium and magnesium in relatively large amounts.

A publication in the newspaper La Vanguardia, from Spain, ensures that four weekly servings of one hundred grams of lentils reduce the risk of ischemic heart disease by 14% because their intake lowers LDL or bad cholesterol levels, which is why the Spanish Society of Cardiology recommends its consumption, according to the aforementioned source.

In the same way, being rich in potassium and magnesium, they help the blood to flow well. The US National Library of Medicine indicates that there is evidence that increased potassium can prevent hardening of the arteries, a factor that contributes to serious heart disease; while magnesium facilitates the arrival of oxygen to all the cells of the body.

In the same way, by relaxing the blood vessels, it allows to regulate the pressure of the blood against the walls of the arteries. The Digital Health portal cites a review of human trials carried out in 2014, which evaluated a total of 554 participants and discovered that consuming legumes, including lentils, can reduce blood pressure in people with and without hypertension. However, the authors noted that further analysis is required on the subject.

sugar control

One more benefit is that by having a low glycemic index, this food helps control blood glucose levels. While lentils are high in carbohydrates; They also have a lot of fiber that prevents sugar from increasing, because it slows down digestion, avoiding the peaks of this substance, the Tua Saúde health portal specifies.

good for digestion

Lentils have benefits for the digestive system, since they prevent constipation, thanks to its dietary fiber that supports this process. In turn, it promotes the activity of the intestine to facilitate the elimination of waste, according to a study published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology and cited in a publication of the Mejor con Salud magazine, written by Daniela Echeverri Castro.

This legume is good for the health of the skin, nails and hair, thanks to the amount of vitamins it contains. Similarly, both folic acid and iron and zinc are appropriate components during pregnancy.

Because it is a food rich in iron, it is especially recommended for vegetarians with a tendency to develop anemia, since this mineral helps to strengthen red blood cells.

Finally, regular intake of lentils helps improve bone health, because in addition to containing calcium, they are a source of isoflavones, which help produce important hormones to strengthen bone structure, preventing the development of diseases such as osteoporosis. .