What does Ventana say about Vicky Dávila? Read

– Without a doubt, Vicky Dávila, whether or not you may agree with her way of practicing journalism, it is more important for the national government itself, for Gustavo Petro himself, that she remain fully active than that she become a journalist “headless” or in exile, as many want and others pull strings with those intentions. He spent three days without moving his social networks and we can imagine the pressures he has been enduring in response to the issues reported in Semana Magazine and on his own networks, especially on Twitter… Democracy needs journalists in Colombia, not colleagues packing suitcases due to threats, political or economic harassment. Gustavo Petro himself knows that any outcome that “silences” Vicky would put all the national and international spotlights on him and his government. As has been said in the past, “an overflowing press is preferable than a gagged press”… This phrase is becoming more and more valid…

– Do you already know who to vote for for Mayor of Cali or do you know who not to vote for?

– Although América and Deportivo Cali are not in the final of Colombian soccer, the authorities must set up and execute a special security plan, since Millonarios and Nacional, especially in the latter, have large fans in Cali. This time it is not only to avoid clashes and excesses between the barriers of the finalists, but also troubles with reds and greens that have deep rivalries with the teams in contention… As things are, the command of the Metropolitan Police must act as if the final will be played here…

– Shakira is in very serious trouble with the Spanish treasury for possible tax evasion… and, in an effort to move the judge, she has brought up a large part of her life and relationship with Gerard Piqué. He even stated that going to live in Spain was a sacrifice in his career as an artist, considering that in Spain there is a lack of means of production in the show, including technology… Curious argument and we will see what the judge thinks, since the issue is tax evasion. taxes… not musical, nor loving…

– The presentation of Herencia de Timbiquí at the Mariano Ramos Festival in July has already been announced. There, on the court, a series of concerts are held that attract notable attendance. The presale is open, so it must have the approval of the authorities, including the security plan.

– Tomatoes: many and very rotten for those who intend to give free rein to the consumption of marijuana or marijuana in Colombia… I think that our country is not yet ready to take that step, what happens is that many want to accept it out of fashion and do not have solid arguments, nor deep to sustain….

– Strawberries: enough and very tasty for all those who promote urban and rural gardens in Cali and other municipalities in the Valley, because in addition to generating love and attachment to nature, they teach to save and guarantee contributions to family and community food.

– Vicky Dávila and Semana have begun to reflect on “anonymous source” and “protected source”; in the case of the latter, it must be fully identified and the law protects that it be kept confidential for various reasons, including your safety and that of your family. A very interesting and key debate for the practice of journalism opens.

– Frequently in political campaigns it is forgotten or not taken into account that the communications adviser or the head of communications should be part of the campaign’s strategist group… and that they play a very important role… Often they are thought to be only to write newsletters, make videos and schedule appointments…

