What does Ventana say about violence against the sugar sector?… Read

To keep in mind:

– In the north of Cauca and in the Valley, murders and other attacks against workers in the sugar sector have been perpetrated, as has been denounced and condemned by Asocaña and other fronts.

The most recent was the murder of a Pichichí mill worker, as reported last weekend.

Even the governor, Clara Luz Roldán, called on the national government to seek substantive solutions.

This is a situation where President Gustavo Petro himself must intervene.

Likewise, all trade unions must show solidarity, because these attacks put the business sector in general at risk… Asocaña cannot be left alone in this delicate and dangerous challenge.

Farandula in Action:

– Everything indicates that Shakira feels liberated, as if a grand piano had been removed from her, not to say shackles, because now, residing in an exclusive area of ​​Florida, she attends major entertainment or sports events, especially baseball.

In addition, he looks happy, cheerful and with a desire to live, while he is reunited with friends, the same ones that he had “forgotten” when he lived in Spain. He walks in another tone…

As we say in my town, “Fabio, those are single things… and with money…”.

– What a languid and tedious end to “Survivors”… They talk, talk and talk… and nothing happens… I think even Tatan is bored.

The show ran out of material, without strong characters and it became a nuisance…and they can’t finish it in a rush…this means less viewership, more dropouts…It seems that the “survivors” are the viewers that it still has left…

The Mop Question:

– Who or whom are they looking for with “El halcón” who has been patrolling the north and northeast of Cali for several nights, including the banks of the Cauca River?

To Caesar what is Caesar’s:

– A great gesture from Iago Falque, a player from América, and from Andrés Salazar, who injured him in the Nacional-América classic.

Falque received an impact and suffered a fracture in his right leg.

Salazar visited him at his house to apologize and tell him that it was not intentional.

Falque has always stated that it was something fortuitous and that he understands that it was the result of a game.

In this way, confrontations and even inappropriate versions are avoided.

Between Tomatoes and Strawberries:

– Tomatoes: many and very rotten for those who go walking, jogging and doing other sports on the hill of “La Bandera”, disobeying warnings from the authorities, because there are open mine entrances and respirators there, up to 30 meters deep, which are true traps.

Last weekend Cali firefighters pulled out a man and his dog, as they rolled through a vent.

– Strawberries: in large quantities for the arborization plans in Cali, since more and more corridors and green areas are seen in this city.

The boulevards continue to make their way, the same as the green on the hills… As it is, thanks to all the entities that make it possible, such as the Dagma, CVC, community boards and other civic organizations, schools, schools and citizens, families whole, and all the rest…

The “Latest” of Journalism:

– Now that there is so much talk about the triumphs of Carlos Alcaraz, I remember that the first to make sure that the Spaniard, born on May 4, 2003, would be #1, was the great Carlos Alberto Lenis García, when we held the key at El Girasol by Radiodiezdemarzo.com And in faith that Alcaraz continues to grow, as Lenis García deduced in his analysis …

– Bye… See you tomorrow… Thank GOD for everything… and may faith continue to grow firm…

