What does your company do to reduce the CO2 it emits?

Within the framework of World Earth Day, which will be celebrated on April 22, Colombian organizations can join the purpose of sustainability and make a big change to reduce environmental impact with concrete actions in pursuit of economic, social and environmental development. respect for the environment. The Beeok technological solution provides some recommendations.

This date is an occasion to reflect on the importance of protecting our planet and promoting sustainable practices. According to data from the World Meteorological Organization, every year more than 36,000 million tons of CO2 are generated into the atmosphere worldwide. In Colombia, Antioquia is one of the main emitters of Greenhouse Gases (GHG), with 27 million tons of CO2 emitted annually.

These data highlight the urgency of addressing sustainability in the country and the crucial role that companies play in this challenge.

In this context, Cristian Bustos, CEO of Beeok, a comprehensive suite of technological solutions designed to help companies of any category or size to manage their sustainability performance efficiently and mitigate their environmental impact, points out that Colombian organizations, they must make a big change to reduce their environmental impact.

Some of the proposed actions are the following actions:

● Economic development: Adopt circular economy practices. Companies can adopt actions of this type to reduce waste and optimize the use of resources. An example of this is the use of recycled or biodegradable materials in production, the reuse of waste or by-products as input inputs for other processes, and the promotion of recycling and reuse of products by consumers.

● Social development: Promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace, reduce discrimination and enhance innovation and creativity in the organization. Some specific actions that can be taken in this regard include establishing policies to combat discrimination, increasing diversity in hiring, offering training and development opportunities to all employees, and fostering an inclusive and respectful work environment.

● Environmental protection: Reduce the company’s carbon footprint by taking steps to reduce its carbon footprint and minimize its impact on the environment. Some of these actions may be the adoption of energy efficiency practices, the use of renewable energy sources, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in production, transportation and logistics, and the promotion of sustainable practices among employees and customers.

Thus, Bustos mentions that companies must be sustainable, given that we are facing a tsunami of new local and international regulations to which we must adapt.

On the other hand, regulators and customers are increasingly demanding and there are millions in fines for those who do not comply with the regulations, such as accusations of greenwashing for those who are not clear with their communications and marketing related to sustainability.

“Investors and financial regulators are demanding more and better information on environmental, social and governance performance. Therefore, transparency, traceability, responsibility and sustainable profitability became new paradigms for this era”, pointed out the CEO of Beeok.

Finally, at this point, sustainability software for waste management and other indicators of sustainability and legal compliance are shown to be a great window of opportunity to accelerate the transition of companies. along this path, a purpose for which on World Earth Day, Beeok joins the call to action to promote sustainability in the business field, with the aim of building a more sustainable future for the next generations.