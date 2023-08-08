What else can save China’s economy? – DW – 08.08.2023

Hopes were high that the Chinese economy would recover after the end of the zero-Covid policy. However, they apparently remain unfulfilled: exports are at their lowest level since spring 2020, gross domestic product (GDP) is well below forecast, the PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index), a leading indicator of economic activity, has been falling for four months. Youth unemployment, on the other hand, has risen to a record high of over 20 percent.

Beijing wants to counteract this development with numerous measures. Last week, the central government announced plans to boost domestic consumption. Chinese consumers would receive a subsidy when buying electric cars, and social rental housing would be expanded. The goal: the Chinese should have more money to spend.

Government promises discounts for buying electric cars: The Tesla factory in ShanghaiImage: CFOTO/picture alliance

However, observers are skeptical that such measures will work. “Too selective, not enough, only symptomatic” is the analysis. Rolf Langhammer, economics professor at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (ifw Kiel), summarizes this criticism in an interview with DW: “It’s like a flash in the pan. It burns quickly, but also goes out very quickly.”

Trust becomes scarce

For the economist and China expert, the main problem is that there is no longer much trust in China‘s economy. “That’s why the Chinese government is currently unable to provide sustained aid to the economy.” Among other things, the high level of youth unemployment and the low expectations that citizens’ incomes will increase have led to the loss of confidence.

At the press conference on the measures to promote consumption, Li Chunlin, Vice Chairman of China‘s State Commission for Development and Reform, also had to admit that many Chinese consumers “have very little confidence and are very concerned about the economy”. Therefore, more effective measures are necessary.

“If you don’t know how the economy is developing here, then you’re also more cautious when it comes to consumption – because of the great uncertainty and because the savings often serve as a pension,” explains Vera Eichenauer, an economic researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich .”

Unemployment among China‘s youth rises: three women sift through job offersImage: AFP/Getty Images

The very high number of young people who are unemployed also has an effect on consumer spending, because young consumers have no money to spend. Parents need more support there. Then they too will have less money for consumption. In addition, there is a risk of deflation in China, which means that prices could fall. “Something like this is good for consumers at first glance, but you would consume less today because you expect an even cheaper price in the future.”

Expert: Better old-age provision and the fight against unemployment are important

In the DW interview, the Swiss economist emphasized that the selective measures such as the discount for electric cars and electronics would not get to the heart of the matter. “You actually have to work on old-age provision and unemployment to give consumers more hope and confidence in the future.” Eichenauer suggests that Beijing could, for example, lift some restrictions on digital companies, because companies like Alibaba offered many good jobs for young people a few years ago. “If you liberalize a bit there again and new jobs are created, that might have a bigger effect.”

Old people in China – digital care in retirement homes

Domestic consumption as a new mainstay?

For decades, exports, real estate and infrastructure projects were the three most important pillars of the Chinese economy. For several years, Beijing has been trying to establish another mainstay with domestic consumption. The Chinese leadership needs this new support more than ever, because the other three pillars are beginning to falter: the real estate industry is in deep crisis, infrastructure investments only bring returns many years later, the export engine is sputtering.

“The economy in the rest of the world is also weak at the moment, and there are still fears of recession. Western countries have high interest rates to combat inflation,” Eichenbauer analyzes. “This is also having an impact on China, because the demand for Chinese goods is also lower now. In addition, there is the geopolitical or geo-economic situation worldwide. One is unsure how the tensions between China and the USA or with the West as a whole will continue I think there are different challenges coming together,” summarizes the Swiss economist.

So it would be high time to strengthen domestic consumption. Langhammer, the China expert from Kiel, is firmly convinced that if China wants to become a truly domestically oriented economic superpower, its domestic consumption must have a significantly higher share of the economy. “And that’s only possible if the state first spends money on social spending to give the population confidence and courage to consume more again. That’s a long-term path, but I think it’s the only way.”

Empty tills are the biggest problem

However, China is running out of money, because the local governments in particular are heavily indebted. In view of the huge challenge and structural problems, Beijing’s measures are undoubtedly too small and too symptomatic, says the Zurich economist Eichenauer.

While agreeing that Beijing needs to address youth unemployment and social security, she points out that any measures that could really help the economy would cost a lot of money. “Of course, one possibility is that you try to stimulate lending, for example by lowering interest rates. But given the debt problems, there are many future risks. Another possibility is deregulation or liberalization. Where you break down rules – for example for digital companies – this will lead to new business opportunities and thereby generate a new dynamic.”

