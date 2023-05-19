What Fucks News Hosts Think of the Criticism

On the other hand, the celebrities talked about their time on Survivor: the island of celebrities, a reality show on the RCN Channel in which they were participants along with other celebrities.

“It was hard, but I think the most difficult thing was when they separated me from ‘El Mago’, lies, I think that going hungry and cold really, going through those needs was what destabilized me the most,” said Camilo Pardo, admitting that he did not I would go through an experience like this again.

Also read: Camilo Cuervo confirms his relationship with Rafaella, daughter of Marbelle

Besides: Showers of criticism of Goyo at the Nuestra Tierra Awards

Camilo Sánchez also joined his partner’s words, adding that losing track of time had meant a lot to him:

“Yes, enduring hunger is difficult and the cold made the nights feel eternal but also not knowing what time it is, what time the sun rises, not knowing anything about the weather makes one go crazy.”

However, despite this harsh experience, “El Mago” admitted that he would return to an edition if he had the opportunity.

Fucks News: a comedy that arouses criticism

Finally, the celebrities who were commentators on the red carpet of the Nuestra Tierra Awards mentioned that

“To the people who criticize us, keep criticizing us because that’s what we live on, criticism is seen for us, also money, criticize all you want but don’t do anything to us in the street, no stabbing,” said the comedians in the midst of laughs.

It should be noted that Fucks News has managed to conquer many stages and a network community with more than 281 thousand followers.