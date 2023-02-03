After the avalanche that in October 2022 left more than 4,000 families victims in the municipality of Bosconia and affected more than 75 % of the urban area, the Municipal Mayor’s Office announced the resource management before the National Unit for the Disaster Risk Management.

in conversation with THE PYLONthe mayor of Bosconia Edulfo Villar, said “they benefited 6.909 personas with the subsidy of 500 thousand pesos, which represents more than 3,500 million pesos”.

“Since the events occurred, it was managed with the departmental government, National Risk Management plus the support that we did, the purchases and donations that we receive; we deliver markets to allbe victims, mats and blankets. We did the collection of all the useless that were left in the streets and roads ”, assured Edulfo Villar to this medium.

Added: “We carry medical assistance, We cleaned the streams, we strengthened the rod of the Zabaleta family’s pool and with the information that we had provided to the National Risk Management Unit, we requested economic support for the families of the almost 10 thousand people that are registered in the register. 6,909 people benefited from the 500 thousand pesos, which represents more than 3,500 million of pesos that the victims will receive and it is money that will circulate in the economy of the municipality”, held.

However, affected citizens of Bosconia denounce that the resources destined to attend the winter wave in the Municipality have had mismanagement.

“from the Municipal administration No type of support, assistance or help has been received, neither monetary nor in kind. I lost my complete room set, my fridge, washing machine. Rather, I was left with nothing. I’m starting from scratch. We heard of some help from the National government, but they began to pay some and others have withheld them. There are people here who don’t know victims and have received money”, indicated Keila Rodriguezaffected by the recent winter wave in Bosconia.

For his part, Martin Castrilloalso affected by the winter in Bosconia, specified that “the mayor almost did not provide aid. Those who helped the most were individuals. Companies and business owners who were always aware of the little markets. And the subsidy, which supposedly came from Risk Management, has only been paid for about 1,000 familiesof over 5,000 victims. To the rest, they have us unemployed, giving us dates every day, that one document or another must be updated. In my case and that of my relatives, it has been like that. They have made a political business out of it.” Castillo finished.

