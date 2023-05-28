What happened to Chinese society?Reappearance of the Miemen tragedy, the youngest is only 3 years old, the truth makes people cry | Miemen case | The police reported the death of a family of 5 in Changsha | Kaifu District, Changsha

Today (26th) the topic “Police report the death of 5 members of a family in Changsha” became a hot topic on Weibo.

Changsha Kaifu Public Security Bulletin: ​​On the evening of May 24, the Kaifu Branch of the Changsha Public Security Bureau found 5 people including Guo Mouying (male, 29 years old) in the home of a resident in a residential area in Kaifu District based on the clues of the masses. die.

The public security agency initially found out thatThe criminal suspect Guo Mouying had conflicts with her family due to high debts. She killed four family members at home and committed suicide in fear of crime.Currently, the case is under further investigation.

Screenshots of online chats show that the incident took place in Unit 1, Building 11, Wanguocheng Community. When the neighbor found the body, it “smelled badly.” It smells like rubbish, and when I think about it, I’m terrified.” The youngest of the deceased was only 3 years old.

Five members of the Changsha family died, and the youngest victim was only 3 years old. (Web image)

According to a report by the Lu media “Beijing News“, Mr. Zhong, a relative of the deceased, said that the deceased’s colleagues contacted the deceased many times to no avail. After learning about it, he has rushed from Hengyang to Changsha to deal with related matters.

Chinese netizens said:

“It’s too scary. How come there are so many mass extermination cases recently?”

“The whole society today is full of hostility.”

“Employment is poor, and social conflicts are increasing?”

“The economy is going down and social conflicts are increasing.”

Recently, there have been frequent mass murder cases in China. This month alone, there have been at least 4 cases, resulting in at least 23 deaths in total.

Yan Yuming, a former mainland teacher, told NTDTV that this is the evil result of the CCP’s ideological remolding of Chinese people over the years. “The education I received since childhood was guided by the Party’s culture, and the core of the Party’s culture is lies and violence. This makes People in mainland China are generally very hostile.”

