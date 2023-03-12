© Reuters What happened to cryptocurrencies?



After the boom some time ago, and company seem to have disappeared from the radar, also thanks to the eclipse of some protagonists of the scene. But is it really so?

In the beginning there was an idea. The idea of ​​a decentralized finance that could do without banks to pass ‘power’ directly into the hands of the people.

In the beginning there was an idea, but then we don’t really know what happened to this idea.

Cryptocurrencies have ridden a gigantic wave, prompting many people to sift through myriads of videos and articles on what the blockchain was, on which cryptocurrencies were the best and on how to get rich with your own digital wallets. The panorama of investors has been enriched by new figures, for the most part risk takers, adding a new asset to the possible market scenarios. As in all similar cases, a fear of missing the proverbial train had arisen, with the prospect of being cut off from the trend of the future – the best would summarize with the acronym FOMO, Fear of Missing Out.

But now that the wave of enthusiasm has turned into a keto mountain lake, what is left of crypto? A niche of specialists, or a faint light destined to go out?

And let’s immediately dispel a myth: ‘Bitcoin’ and ‘cryptocurrencies’ are not synonymous.

THE SILVERGATE CASE

It was 2008 when the bitcoin.org domain was registered and it is still the most searched and visited in the sector. It was 2014 when Silvergate Bank left the real estate sector to land in the magical world of crypto. It was, and is, 2023 when the same Silvergate has announced that it has to close its doors…

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge