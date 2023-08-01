What happened to Jairo Martínez, exjured from Yo Me Llamo?
Jairo Nicolás Martínez is a Colombian producer and talent manager born in Cartagena, Bolívar.
Jairo Martínez studied at the Colegio San Carlos and his university studies in International Trade at the Jorge Tadeo Lozano University in Cartagena.
He began his career collaborating in important festivals such as the Cartagena Film Festival or the National Beauty Pageant.
After working for Sony Music where he became involved full-time with internationally renowned artists such as Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, Gilberto Santa Rosa and Víctor Manuel.
His life takes a new direction when he meets Shakira, and hers too. Jairo introduces her to Emilio Estefan so they can produce her new album and from this moment Shakira’s career skyrockets internationally.
In 2011 he returned to Colombia, to be a jury with Amparo Grisales and Luz Amparo Álvarez in the Colombian musical program Yo me llamo.
Recently, the name of Jairo Martínez became a trend again on social networks because he was the victim of a million-dollar scam, in which he would have lost around 600 million pesos.
The scam happened after he was convinced to invest his savings in cryptocurrencies to boost his fortune, something that went wrong and left him broke.
“You think you know them all, but there is always someone more alive than you. You never stop getting to know people. I handed over $600 million and they scammed me. Keeping my job has helped me to fulfill the debts that I have, which are many,” said the manager.
“There are many debts that I have, but as long as I have my casserole with rice and egg, I will live working and happily hoping that everything will be resolved soon,” he said in an interview with the Lo Sé Todo program.