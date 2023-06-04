Home » What happened to the alleged thieves of the Valledupar car of value?
What happened to the alleged thieves of the Valledupar car of value?

On the morning of Friday June 2, andhe Second Criminal Court of the Circuit with the function of Knowledge denied the freedom of the five people detained for allegedly trying stealing a Brinks stock car in Valledupar in the Vallenato Festival 2023.

According to the judge, the detainees do not meet the requirements demanded by law to face the legal process outside of prison, so they must remain incarcerated in the different prisons in the city.

It must be remembered that the fact that today they are behind bars was recorded on April 30, in the morning hours. The vehicle they tried to steal was carrying $1.5 billion that had been withdrawn from the Banco de la República and the Éxito store From the center of the city.

Leandro Arguelles Vergara, Federico Guillermo Gebauer Caña, Pedro Luis Ospina Garcia, Shirly Naybeth Clavijo Alvarado and Deyci Lilibeth Nieves Villalobos were charged with attempted murder, damage to property of others, aggravated qualified theft and conspiracy to commit crime.

