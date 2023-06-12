What happened to the children who spent 40 days in the Amazon jungle?

More details have emerged about the hardships faced by four siblings who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after a plane crash in Colombia.

According to the French news agency AFP, the details of the children’s suffering have been shared with the media by their father, other family members and aid teams.

After being alone in the forest for more than a month, the children, aged 13, nine, five and one, from the local Vietu tribe, were rescued and airlifted out of the forest on May 9. He is being treated at a military hospital in Bogota, the capital of Colombia.

The children’s father, Manuel Miller Roanoke, told reporters outside the hospital on Sunday that his wife was seriously injured in the May 1 plane crash and survived for four days in the woods. Meanwhile, the children stayed with them.

“One thing that 13-year-old Leslie made clear to me was that her mother lived for four days,” Roanoke said.

‘Battle for Survival’

According to The Independent, the family revealed that 13-year-old Leslie, the oldest child, fought a ‘battle for survival’ to keep herself and her younger siblings alive for 40 days in the dense Amazon jungle.

With no outside help, Leslie and nine-year-old Solini used their knowledge of the forest to survive, said the children’s aunt Dimaris Mokotoi.

In an interview with the Caracol News Network, he said that Leslie and Solini often played a game, where they would build ‘little camps’ before any natural disaster.

After a plane crash, Leslie enlisted the help of the same game to build camps with hair ribbons and keep her younger siblings safe in the jungle, where leopards, tigers and snakes are found, and armed groups also invade the area. Used for drug trafficking.

Hairbands can be seen lying on tree branches and on the ground in photos released by the Colombian military after the children were rescued.

The evidence found by rescue workers in the Amazon jungle gave them hope that the children would survive (Photo: Aeronautica Civil de Colombia)

Leslie’s grandmother, Fatima Valencia, explained that apart from making camp, Leslie ‘knew what fruits she could not eat because there were many poisonous fruits found in the forest. He knew how to take care of a small child.’

Valencia added that Leslie benefited from the experience she gained from taking care of her siblings while her mother was at work.

It is believed that knowledge of living in the wild, food scavenged from plane wreckage, and growing up among the local group of Vetutu helped the cubs survive for so long.

“Leslie gave the siblings flour, cassava bread and the fruit of the bush that she knew she would eat,” Valencia told the BBC.

In the Vaupis region of southern Colombia, where the children grew up, Guanano group leader John Moreno said, ‘The children were raised by their grandmother.

‘They took the knowledge they learned from living in the community and used their ancestral knowledge to survive.’

The search for the children began when their bodies were not found in the wreckage of the crashed plane. The wreckage of the plane was found between May 15 and 16.

Later, about 200 soldiers and local people with knowledge of the area were sent to search for the children in an area of ​​about 320 square kilometers of forest. Rescuers are believed to have reached as close as 100 meters (300 ft) at times, but storms, thick vegetation and swampy ground prevented them from making contact with the children.

Columiba’s air force also dropped food packets and 10,000 pamphlets into the forest, giving them encouragement and survival tips.

Colombian First Lady Veronica Alcoquer visits a child rescued from the jungle in hospital (Colombia Presidency/AFP)

Defense Minister Ivan Vlaske, who visited the children at the hospital with Colombian President Gustavo Pietro, said the children’s condition is improving but they cannot eat solid food yet.

The two youngest children, now aged five and one, spent their birthdays in the woods, where their older sister Leslie guided the siblings through difficult times.

Vlaske said: ‘Thanks to him (Leslie). Thanks to their courage, guidance, care and knowledge of the forest, the lives of the other three children were saved.’

‘A miracle happened’

General Pedro Sánchez, who led the search operation for the children, credited the local people involved in the efforts of the rescue teams.

“We found the children,” General Sanchez told reporters. A miracle happened, a miracle happened, a miracle happened!’

In an interview on state broadcaster RTVC on Sunday, the local rescue team recounted the moments after meeting the children.

Nicolas Ordonez-Gomez, who is part of the search and rescue team, said, “The older sister, Leslie, who was carrying the younger sister in her arms, ran towards us. “I’m hungry,” Leslie said.

‘One of the children was lying on the ground. He got up and told me that my mother is dead.’

Ordonez added: ‘We immediately went ahead with positive words and told him we were friends and were sent by his family, father and uncle. We are his family members.’

Colombian army chief Helder Heraldo tweeted: ‘The goal that seemed impossible has been achieved.’

On the other hand, President Pietro said that the success was due to the ‘combination of local and military knowledge’. Thus ‘a different path was shown to a new Colombia.’