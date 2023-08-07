Home » What happened to the Green list to the Assembly of Cesar? It does not appear in the Registry
by admin
What happened to the Green list to the Assembly of Cesar? It does not appear in the Registry

a document Excel of the National Registry with all the candidates registered for the October elections raised doubts among the political groups because the list of the Alianza Verde party does not appear at the Caesar’s Assembly.

THE PYLON consulted party leaders, who assured that it was an error by the entity, however, they are already enrolled. “The matrix that is rolling is incomplete, they inform me from the Registrar’s Office”, assured Xavier Estradadepartmental secretary of the Green party.

To clarify the doubts, from the party they shared the Form E-8, he act of conformation of list of candidates. In that document appear the 11 candidates for the Assembly of Caesar for the party Green, LOOK and Gowho signed an alliance to keep a single list.

Who are on the list? The former candidates for the Assembly, Ronald Castilla Brochel and Yoleidis de Armas Padilla; the counselor of the UPC, John Birth; The lawyer Mary Help of Christians; Saul Andres Espinelfrom San Martín, share of deputy Robinson Galván; Juan Restrepo Pinzonoriginally from San Alberto, and the councilor of Codazzi, Lucia Leonor Paredes.

The list is completed Yesid Rafael Sanchez, Gaspar Narvaéz López, Sally Ditta Hernández and Jhon Jairo Rojas.

In a similar alliance, the parties Alianza Verde, MIRA, Dignity and Commitment, Polo Democrático and Colombia Renaciente they will bring a single list to the Valledupar Council.

By Deivis Caro

