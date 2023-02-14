A monkey was captured while walking by the electrical cords of a power pole in northern Cali, generating tension between the inhabitants and passers-by of the sector. See what happened to the animal.

On the night of last Monday, February 13, inhabitants of the Granada sector, north of Cali, captured the moment in which a small monkey was walking on the ropes of a light pole.

As seen in the video, the primate climbed onto the structure, apparently in fear and was kept between the cables that conduct energy in the area.

At this moment there is a primate moving on the electrical cords in the Granada neighborhood. Urgent response is required. @alcaldiadecali pic.twitter.com/tYcoZ1xPjz — Terry Hurtado (@TerryHurtado) February 14, 2023

Meanwhile, the citizens called the Fire Brigade of Cali, which quickly arrived at the scene and managed to rescue the animal.

Thanks to @BomberosCali119 for the fast and efficient service. Let’s hope there is someone in the home passing through the @dagma that can receive the monkey. pic.twitter.com/gsjPN6k189 — Terry Hurtado (@TerryHurtado) February 14, 2023

Subsequently, the small primate was brought before the Dagma to be valued and receive the necessary care.

The first hypotheses of the case indicate that the monkey is not native to this region and could have been brought by smugglers or species traffickers, so that he would have escaped from where they had him caged.

On the other hand, the Dagma determined that the animal is female and is in the adult stage, in addition, it belongs to the Aotus species, which is characterized by being nocturnal and inhabiting the tropical forests of South and Central America.

Finally, the entity confirmed that He had wounds and cuts on some of his fingers. that could have been caused by the electrification to which he was exposed, as well as a possible case of abuse.

The creature will be placed under observation at the home of passage of the Dagma until he recovers.

#At this time 🚨 our wildlife team performs the veterinary medical assessment of an Aotus primate, rescued by @BomberosCali1 when he was wandering through the Granada neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/EkbEYagr35 — DAGMA (@DagmaOfficial) February 14, 2023

