What happened to the people affected by the landslide in La Plata, Huila?

What happened to the people affected by the landslide in La Plata, Huila?

At noon today, an incident was reported in the El Dinde sector on the national road that connects Huila with the department of Cauca, where a landslide occurred that dragged two people passing by on a motorcycle. Fortunately, thanks to the quick action of the community and the Fire Department of the Municipality of La Plata, the two people were rescued alive.

The Office for Disaster Risk Management reported that it has received the report from the Municipality of La Plata on the incident and that the two people affected are being treated at the local hospital of the municipality. Fortunately, they are in good health and are receiving the necessary care.

This incident is a reminder of the importance of being attentive to weather conditions and the risks associated with landslides in mountain and slope areas in the region.

