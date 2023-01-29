Ceach time the Police are more absent from the needs of the city in terms of security. Either the number of agents available to take care of Pereira and the Pereirans is no longer the same, or really the members of the institution have been relieved of the task of caring for and guaranteeing the safety of the city and its population.

The truth is that it is no longer just the peripheral neighborhoods that do not know a uniformed man on their streets, or in their parks; nor the public transport stations, which have never seen a police officer taking care of the thousands of users of the system; nor the main squares that no longer have the so-called mobile CAI; nor the center that already after seven at night is no man’s land; nor the entertainment areas such as the Circunvalar, which are already off-limits to the authorities; otherwise that it is the whole city that does not know that it is a police patrol.

The only times that the city finds out that the Police still exist is when the municipal or departmental governments hold a public act to deliver to the institution a good number of motorcycles, or communication equipment, or security cameras, or armored vests, or uniforms; That day, the Plaza de Bolívar or the Plaza de la Gobernación are full of uniformed men.

But after the showy acts, it is as if the entire institution were taken to another city or if all of its members were locked up in the barracks and not allowed to even appear on the street. They don’t even see each other again to show off the new vehicles and equipment they’ve received.

Nobody knows what happened, for example, to the CAIs that were in different parts of the city and that were vandalized and destroyed by the criminals who led the so-called social protests a couple of years ago, and that undoubtedly provided a valuable service. of protection and accompaniment to the inhabitants of populous sectors of Pereira.

Or what happened to the Mobile CAI that had been installed in the main squares and parks, and that served not only to facilitate the permanent presence of police, but also to receive complaints and complaints from citizens about those events that could be useful to the Police or about the presence of suspicious people in the place.

This is not to mention the ineffectiveness of the promoted Line 123, which for some time has ceased to be open to the calls and requests of citizens and which cannot be counted on even in moments of extreme urgency and in which the presence of the Police could be savior.

It is not known, therefore, if all this responds to the strategy of the current government to dedicate the Police to accompany the elderly to cross the street, or to help women to get out of the car market, or to take care of the babies while the mothers work ; it What is known is that meanwhile the city has been left in the hands of insecurity and criminals are making a killing.