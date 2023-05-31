What happened to the social security of cultural managers in Cesar?

Deputy Claudia Margarita Zuleta affirmed that the Government of Cesar “failed” one of the goals of Development Plan ‘We do it better’, which tries to guarantee the social security of cultural managers.

“Not only is it a goal of the Plan, it is a legal order of the country that is fulfilled for the purposes of the pro-culture stamp, that is, we collect the resources of the stamp that was to guarantee the social security of cultural managers, and not I never understood why the departmental government did not do it”, Zuleta said.

In accordance with Decree 823 of 2021, territorial entities must provide resources for the access of creators and cultural managers (who are members) to the Complementary Social Service of Periodic Economic Benefits (BEPS), for women from 57 years of age and older. in the case of men from 62.

WHERE ARE THE RESOURCES?

The questioning of the official was made during the debate on political control of the progress of the Development Plan in the Cesar Assembly, where the Secretary of Culture, Iván Murgas, presented the objectives achieved to date.

“What happened to the resources, was it that they took them for something else, was it that they left them in the drawer? What happened? They have given me reasons that have not been valid to understand why they are deprived of their social security and guarantee of a minimum pension according to the resources that are in the fund…”, added the deputy.

“THERE ARE DIFFERENCES WITH THE MINISTRY OF CULTURE”: MURGAS

The Secretary of Culture responded that “The resources have not been used for another activity, there are approximately $5,000 million for cultural managers and they will not be used for anything else.”

: Iván Murgas, Secretary of Culture, assures that he does not have the current list of managers. According to him, he has requested it from the Ministry from the Government of Iván Duque. / PHOTO: COURTESY.



Murgas also said that there would be differences with the Ministry of Culture: “I have asked him 4 times to request this list, municipality by municipality, because the same managers have complained to us that they are not included in the list of cultural managers, each of the mayors makes this list.”

