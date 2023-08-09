What happened to the Taxi Driver Strike in Pereira?

This August 9, 2023, the union of taxi drivers in Colombia called a national strike in several cities of the country to express their discontent with the constant increase in the price of gasoline and the lack of control to combat illegality.

Starting early in the morning, hundreds of taxi drivers gathered at different meeting points in cities such as Bogotá, Medellín, Cartagena, Cali, Ibagué, Cúcuta, Bucaramanga, Manizales and Armenia.

In Manizales, taxi drivers took Paralela avenue, Santander avenue and Kevin Ángel avenue due to the high price of gasoline: “It is too expensive, there is no money left and because of the pirates too”, a taxi driver told Telecafé Noticias.

However, it is striking why in Pereira the Yellow Spot did not support the strike, if on June 30, they had called from this city for a cessation of activities due to the high price of gasoline.

Even the taxi driver Álvaro Arenas expressed concern about the constant rise in the price of gasoline. “We are constantly being affected, because, for example, before I used to add $40,000 of gasoline to the car and today I am tanking $60,000, that increase of $20,000 a day translates into $600,000 a month,” Arenas confessed.

For his part, Oscar Delgado, one of the leaders of the Legality Table, expressed his disagreement with the lack of support in the Perla del Otún for the cessation of activities scheduled for this Wednesday, August 9.

“How nice to see the news and know that we live in the best city in Colombia, in all the others they are affected by gasoline, deliveries and pirates, they complain because what they earn to survive is no longer enough, the owners see their income decrease significantly. “quotas”, their income and they can’t get drivers (…) While in Pereira not only gasoline increases, but also deliveries, quotas and of course pirates.

That’s why we don’t stop here. Thank God for this paradise.” Oscar Delgado wrote.

Likewise, Germán Londoño, one of the directors of the Yellow Spot Association of Risaralda Conductores Amarco, stated: “We are managing a difficult situation like the rest of the country (…) the National Government got out of hand the price and increases in gasoline.”

In Pereira, the “Plancha 2” that makes up the “table of legality”, should have summoned the union of taxi drivers to said strike. However, “those who turned a blind eye” despite the situation in the country in relation to the high costs of fuel prices.

What happened? That is the question that some taxi drivers asked themselves in the capital of Risaraldense, when they found out about the mobilizations at the national level.

“In Pereira, we have 2,696 active taxis and 8,000 pirates, but none of us were affected by the increase. The Government has been giving this increase in gasoline costs (…), but table 2, are more attentive to their political situation and support the political story and be involved in the story of politics, that they are paying attention to it ignored (…) Pereira as it is a city where taxi drivers earn a lot of money and as everyone is doing very well, call them pirates or taxi drivers, because none of them participated in said demonstration, but also many lacked information about the National Strike that I was going to see”, Londono explained.

“Pereira is one of the cities where everything is expensive, taxi quotas and everything, but they ignored the situation; That means then, that Pereira did not participate in said National Strike, because the situation we are experiencing at the national level does not affect them at all ”, German added.

Everything seems to indicate that in Pereira the taxi drivers union did not participate in the “Plan Tortuga”, due to political interests that link its leaders with the political contest and the mayor Carlos Maya.

Finally, at the national level, the day of protests ended in different places, with disturbances of public order, including an attack on the journalistic team of EL TIEMPO in Medellín. In addition, some protesters “flat” the tires of taxis that did not join the protest.

