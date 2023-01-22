Home News What happened to the track?
News

by admin
On the afternoon of Thursday the 19th of this month, the concrete that covers Carrera 10 between Calles 31 and 32, in the Porvenir neighborhood, collapsed. This situation generated a crater in the middle of the road through which a high flow of light vehicles travels and the bus routes that come from the northwest and Marseille, most of them going to Ciudad Victoria and La Terminal, for which the demand and supply of this service is constant.

After the large-scale hole was generated, the videos rolled through all the WhatsApp and Facebook groups, which prompted firefighters and Aguas y Aguas personnel to immediately signal and divert all traffic around the block to avoid a worse mishap. The intervention by the aqueduct company began yesterday morning and will continue over the weekend.

what the neighbors say

Merchants and residents of El Porvenir are between two theories: although the concrete pipe is very old, they are sure that the large infestation of rodents coming from a vacant lot ended up complicating the situation, because they were eating the sewage material that over the years it grew soft. Metro below on the right platform, two cement patches can be seen, they explain that the same thing happened there a while ago.

On the other hand, they also assure that the Egoyá ravine, which makes a turn at Calle 31 with Carrera 9 Bis, has caused the land to have an inclination in a south-north direction. That some time ago they had been proposed to build a floating park on the site, but they are unaware of what happened to this project.

After the Aguas y Aguas workers arrived and intervened to find a solution, the scenario was completely different.

The declaration of Aguas y Aguas

From the technical point of view, the staff of the Company’s Water Sanitation Department reported that the break in the 12-inch sewer pipe, located in the center and meters below the road, was the cause of the soil undermining and the fractionation of a paving slab.

This is a collection network, in this regard, Leandro Jaramillo Rivera, manager of Aguas y Aguas de Pereira, indicated: “The works to restore this road consist of excavations to remove the affected section of concrete pipe, the connection of the new pipe , the fillings to stabilize the ground and later, the adequacy of the road with the emptying of the concrete. It is important to specify that the road will be closed until the concrete has set or dried, for which we appreciate the understanding of those who usually travel through it.”

As noted, it is estimated that this network has been in operation for more than 60 years and therefore, the repair contemplates the change of a stretch of approximately 18 meters of the Novafort type.

The Secretary of Infrastructure speaks

Milton Hurtado explained the role of his office in this incident: “We from the Secretariat carried out an on-site verification, we signaled and verified that there is a problem from a failure of a culvert that burst and undermined the pavement structure. We already communicated with Aguas y Aguas, they come in to repair the sewage system, to reshape the structure of the road. It is in their hands that they urgently collaborate with us on this issue”.

Given

Pereira’s sewerage system currently has 159,587 active subscribers and is made up of nearly 703 kilometers of network.

Cipher

73% of the pipeline in Pereira is less than or equal to 12 inches. 71% of the networks that make it up are concrete, 28% PVC and 1% other materials.

