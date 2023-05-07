What happens to e-cigarette waste?

In recent years, the consumption of electronic cigarettes has grown, with the risks that this implies for health, but there is also the damage to the environment caused by the waste of these products.

With the purpose of mitigating the environmental affectation, from Red Papaz a popular action was presented so that the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development requires importers of the so-called vapers to implement all actions to ensure the collection and disposal of the waste that produce. It also seeks to prohibit the importation of single-use electronic cigarettes.

Although Risaralda is not among the departments with the highest consumption of electronic cigarettes, it has become common to see the use of these devices.

imports

According to data from the report on Electronic Cigarettes in Colombia, in 2022 imports of this product registered a monthly average of 533,963 units. Of these, more than 50% were single-use disposable devices. However, since producers and importers are not required to present and implement a waste collection and management system, there are no effective mechanisms to achieve their proper disposal, which means that they can be treated as ordinary waste, causing serious damage. environmental.

They assure from Red Papaz that Colombia must adopt a regulation that restricts the supply of single-use electronic cigarettes to reduce the environmental impact, according to what is promoted by the National Policy on Waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment.

Carolina Piñeros, executive director of this corporation, pointed out that “electronic cigarettes do damage that we have not yet been able to quantify, not only to the health of girls, boys, adolescents, among others, but also to the environment. We believe that those who profit from this business should take responsibility for the effects they generate.”

Outstanding

The consumption report indicates that in 2022 Caldas was the department with the highest percentage of people who used electronic cigarettes; followed by Antioquia and Bogota.