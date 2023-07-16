What happens to the shares of Activision and Microsoft? From Benzinga Italy

©Reuters. What happens to the shares of Activision and Microsoft?

to gasoline – Microsoft Corp (:NASDAQ:) e Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) are trading higher on Friday following reports that the firms are exploring the possibility of relinquishing some control of their UK cloud-gaming business to satisfy regulators and complete the $69 billion merger by July 18.

The relinquishment of control could involve the sale of the cloud-based marketplace rights to UK gaming to a telecommunications, gaming, internet-based computing or private equity firm, sources familiar to Bloomberg reported.

Both companies still believe it is possible to close the deal by next week’s deadline.

Regulators in the US and UK have resisted the deal fearing anti-competitive repercussions from combining one of the largest video game publishers with one of the largest console makers.

On Thursday, the US Federal Trade Commission called on a California court to stay the deal. Meanwhile, Microsoft is resuming talks with the British Competition and Markets Authority, which blocked the deal in May.

The CMA is ready to evaluate Microsoft’s proposals, but said the companies would need to resubmit their settlement for the normal several-month regulatory process to begin again.

Microsoft had already entered into agreements with Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Nintendo Co. (TYO:), Ltd (OTC:NTDOF) (OTC:NTDOY), Boosteroid e Nware to crush the opposition against the deal.

Price movements

Shares of ATVI were trading up 1.63% to $91 at last check in pre-market trading on Friday. Shares of MSFT were trading up 1.75% to $348.65.

