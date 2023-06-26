What happens to the Valley?

When touring the department through various areas of its territory, there is a general feeling in a large part of the population of disenchantment and concern for the current reality of Valle del Cauca, a “disenchantment” derived from the perception that many economic, social, political and security are not going well in this part of the country.

At first it seemed to be just a problem of citizen perception, which could be derived from poorly focused and executed territorial marketing strategies, however, in the results of the study carried out by the Libertank Thought Center, there is evidence of a significant setback, especially in terms of security, education and economy.

The department of Valle del Cauca, which for methodological reasons can be inferred has a performance similar to that of the city of Cali (since these measurements usually include only the main cities of the country), has some very important challenges to face in the future. short term.

The public perception that the Valley lost the option of being the second most important area in the country a while ago seems to be beginning to transform into that now not only is it no longer the second, but little by little it has been losing prominence with Barranquilla and the Atlantic with whom he seems to begin to dispute that third place that he currently “holds”.

And is not for less.

It is truly challenging to live in a territory where the homicide rate is extremely high, for example in cities like Cali last year the number of homicides was around 42.3 per 100,000 inhabitants, in Tuluá 53.8, Palmira the 41.2, well above the national average of 22.6 and well above Bogotá’s 12.8 and Medellín’s 15 per 100,000 inhabitants.

In terms of education, which is largely the basis of the problem, in Cali, for example, the coverage rate for secondary education (people who can reach grades 10 and 11), by 2022 was only 73, 1%, that is, at least one in four students is not finishing high school, which contributes to strengthening the barriers to a good insertion of young people into the labor market, since this directly influences the rate of economic informality, since the less schooling, the greater the difficulty of entering a formal job.

Today Cali presents an informality rate of 47.4%, much higher than the national average (42.3%), which becomes an important challenge for the micro and macro economic stability of the department.

Now, in terms of infrastructure, the difficulties are obvious, because in the case of the urban road network in general in the main cities of the department, they have deficiencies not only in terms of maintenance but also in updating, since they are not counted. with roads in line with the growth of the cities and not to mention the rural roads of the department that in a large percentage are in a shameful degree of deterioration that directly affects not only the quality of life of the peasants, but also the competitiveness of the territory in general.

The people of Valle del Cauca should be aware of these important challenges, not to encourage pessimism, but to face them decisively from the various sectors: business, academic, union and of course from the public and governmental.

This is happening and Valle del Cauca cannot continue to be submerged in inaction or, failing that, in invisible and disjointed action. It seems that the people of Valle del Cauca are getting used to living in a spiral of constant chaos, immersed in a continuous fear to bet on actions different, you have to turn the page and think that having a new opportunity if possible and thus change realities that allow us to say: something positive is happening in the Valley.

The post What happens to the Valley? appeared first on Diario Occidente.

