What happens via Florida?

The two landslides of rocky material and mud that have prevented normal transit to this corregimiento, already have its inhabitants and all the people who for one reason or another visit it thinking. The issue is that although Florida is an area with high rainfall, the rains in general have not been as widespread in Pereira as months ago.

At the end of March, the problem was learned above the Las Peñas sector, when the workers of the Buenos Aires farm alerted the owner of a piece of land that had detached, according to them due to the force of lightning that struck the night before. ,

On Monday night, April 10, material fell on the road for the first time, causing public service users to transfer and stopping commercial activities that take place between La Florida and Pereira in both directions. On that occasion, 12 people who lived in the three houses located on the river bank were evacuated preventively.

The evicted make up three families, among them there are seven older adults and no minors were reported. Among the sentient beings there are two pigs, four cats, five dogs and four chickens for a total of 15. The Diger granted an evacuation concept, but two of the families signed a waiver of the temporary rental subsidy.

In the opinion of the director of the Carder

In the early morning of April 22, the same fall of material occurred again in the same place of almost two weeks ago, which left a narrow passage to a lane, but as well as the volcanic alert, nature is warning that something big can happen if you don’t act on time.

On the part of the Pereira mayor’s office, there are few answers that can be found except that the yellow machinery and the crew are sent to clear the road, because there are not enough resources for an intervention of any kind. For these reasons, Julio César Gómez, director of Carder, was consulted, who explained:

“Really, the geological damage that has been affecting there necessarily has to do with anthropic damage (produced by human activities developed over time) when making changes to land use, such as slopes of more than 60 degrees of inclination. , doing agricultural or livestock activities, not having good water management in the crown, causes those soils to fill up or fill with water and end up in avalanches”.

Gómez also invited to remember that these lands and more in Florida, the soils come from volcanic ash, which makes them very young lands, which, as geologists say, do not have good mechanics or good support so that avalanches do not happen. “What you have to go into there to solve is, first, the issue of humidity and second, the studies that are being carried out now, look at how that soil that is unconfined, that is, that it is loose, is removed. Initially there is a temporary emergency confinement, but that has to have a definitive confinement and you have to leave a very large protection area and continue to observe it ”.

For the latter, the director commented that the municipality installed some sensors in the area to verify the structural pathology of that soil, to see how it behaves and to know if there will continue to be a lack of confidence in it.

Cipher

Approximately 3,000 cubic meters of land can collapse from the Buenos Aires farm, in the upper area.