The insecurity, the bad smells, the constant attacks against public and patrimonial property, including the famous works of the Plaza de las Esculturas, made the formerly imposing and attractive Plaza Botero a place that was difficult to approach.

Amidst the growing discontent of citizens over the poor condition of such a representative space in Medellín, the mayor’s office made the controversial decision to fence off the public square. Inside the fences were the 23 monumental works, the Museum of Antioquia, tourists, families and their children; outside, informal trade, street dwellers and prostitutes. During the last month, voices have been raised for and against this action, but what has happened in this time?

Improves the perception of security

It is Friday afternoon in Plaza Botero, inside the police fence people walk slowly, take out their phones, take photos, sit down and put their bags or belongings to one side, they do not look suspiciously from side to side, they seem to have recovered the tranquility that had been unknown in the area for a long time.

“Inside there is a little more organization, cleanliness, order, security, and I think that who doesn’t like that? Several have told me that they hope that things will gradually improve, that it will change from that gigantic enclosure to something much friendlier,” says Daniel Manzano, director of Asoguayaquil. “The sector requires that there be at least discipline and a little order in all senses, I think that people are seeing it well, the perception of what the police are doing has improved. Everything is an analysis, all of this is a matter of trial and error and I believe that at this moment the issue of comprehensive security that is required there will evolve to improve much more,” concludes the union leader.

It is not only the fences that have reinforced the feeling of security, previously non-existent. Metal detectors, 57 active surveillance cameras, “lightning” operatives, undercover police officers, 32 uniformed personnel with 24-hour permanence, as well as the promise of entry gates even equipped with intelligent weapons monitors, are now part of the of the daily life of the Plaza.

“I hope they keep them,” exclaims Rosa Beltrán, a frequent visitor to the Plaza, about the measures implemented. The people sitting around her, mostly older men, seconded her, “we’re better off like this, it was too messy,” complements one of them.

His answers are not too surprising, it is difficult to think that someone would not like to feel more secure. But why then are there so many voices against the intervention?

Citizen collectives took over Plaza Botero on February 17 to protest the closure of this iconic place.

beyond the fence

On Friday, February 17, different cultural and social actors from the city met in front of the Antioquia Museum to speak out against the measures adopted by the Mayor’s Office.

“Long live the Plaza,” exclaimed María del Rosario Escobar, director of the Museum of Antioquia, before explaining the reasons why she considered the fence a mistake. “The closure of the square was not consulted before with us. The Museum of Antioquia belongs to the square and the square belongs to the Museum. We are a downtown entity, with all the challenges that this entails and with all the potential there is. We know that the plaza area is complex and has multiple problems, but complex issues need comprehensive solutions that address their variables”, explained the director.

Social groups that watch over the rights of vulnerable populations and minorities were also present at the event to express their discontent.

“We believe that Plaza Botero has been privatized and closed by the administration of Daniel Quintero. In an exercise of exclusion of a lot of complexities and actors that come together in this square, encircling the public space and closing the debate on what should be the way in which we inhabit the public space in Medellín”, said Esteban Romero, member of the organization Ciudad en Movimiento.

Comments on the way in which the billboards simply displace the problem have been many. When leaving the segmented perimeter, insecurity seems to be waiting, as explained by the administrative coordinator of the Bolivar Corridor Merchants Corporation, Corbolívar, Patricia Palacio:

“What the closure of the sectors generates is a perception of insecurity in the environment, a police presence and other institutions such as social inclusion and public space are required, in addition, to be doing the respective controls permanently and not at times.”

The coordinator says that from the corporation they have already begun to feel bad reflections of the closure, among these the increase in problems such as the population living on the streets, alcoholics, consumption of hallucinogenic substances and street vendors, in the surroundings of the protected area.

“Lately we have had hard days, the indicators have increased. Lighting under the viaduct specifically is a priority, it is a factor of opportunity for insecurity. Security is integral and the key is articulation”, she concludes.

The cons of the measure do not seem to be aimed then at the billboards themselves, but rather at the management, or non-management, of the problems that it seeks to get rid of. Only time will tell if the actions in the sector were effective and if they can be maintained for the remainder of this administration.