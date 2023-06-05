‘What has happened in Venezuela? Stories from within’, an unmissable conversation at the Valledupar Book Fair

One of the must-see and high-level events, of the more than 40 that will take place in Valledupar within the framework of the First Book Fair, is the discussion ‘What has happened in Venezuela? Stories from within’, in which the topic of the neighboring country will be addressed from the experience of three connoisseurs of the Venezuelan reality.

Venezuela has always aroused interest, more local in those times of dynamic commercial relations and migration of Colombians to the sister republic, in the 60s and 70s.

65 years ago, the 9-kilometer Urdaneta Bridge was built on a dual carriageway, over Lake Maracaibo, at the time the largest bridge built in the world.

Venezuela was taking more interest from the Colombian nation and its Government, as a result of its exponential economic growth in that period. Later, 35 years ago, the conflict over maritime border waters worsened between the two nations.

Venezuela became the focus of world attention with the rise to power of Hugo Chávez, which eliminated the traditional bipartisanship.

Venezuela has now returned to the spotlight. Colombian violence and peace, its geostrategic importance, oil reserves, its economic and social crisis, its relationship with the United States, Russia and China, its military tradition and autocratic drift, commercial exchange and the US blockade, its hot borders and the migration of its nationals to many countries in the world, but especially to Colombia, are issues that generate expectations.

Within the framework of the Valledupar Book Fair, a border region, from their experiences and books, they will address this topic: Catalina Lobo-Guerrero, journalist author of ‘Los restos de la revolución’, National Journalism Award winner; María Ángela Holguín, former foreign minister of Colombia, former ambassador and permanent representative of Colombia to the United Nations and author of the book ‘La Venezuela que vivi’, and José Jorge Dangond, former presidential commissioner for Border Affairs and Integration with Venezuela and former Colombian consul general in Caracas, Maracaibo and Valencia, who lived through the Venezuelan reality and the rise and early years of Chávez, author of the book ‘Our Land: Border Chronicles’.

This event will take place starting at 3:30 pm in the auditorium of the Casa de la Cultura Cecilia Caballero de López de Valledupar, where these connoisseurs of the reality of our sister country will meet in a setting for exposition of facts and reflection. about the challenging Venezuelan reality.

The First Valledupar Book Fair, Felva, will bring together novelists, poets, journalists, essayists, story writers, philosophers, scientists and columnists from June 8 to 11, 2023, who will be able to exhibit their works to the city’s literary lovers and other regions of the country.

Felva was born giving spaces to local and regional guests, but also extending its programming to other arts and guests from different parts of Colombia in order to position the capital of Cesar as a literary reference in the country.

The Book Fair will take place in the Historic Center of Valledupar. The commercial and bibliographical exhibition is made up of publishers’ and bookstores’ stands in the Alfonso López square, where the public will be able to buy books by invited authors and others, national and international.

It should be noted that all the events of Felva 2023, which is organized by the newspaper EL PILÓN, will be free to enter, which makes it different from other book fairs in the country. In the following link you can get all the information about it:

BY EDITORIAL / EL PILÓN