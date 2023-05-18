Home » What has happened with the restoration of the monument to Solidarity in Cali?
What has happened with the restoration of the monument to Solidarity in Cali?

What has happened with the restoration of the monument to Solidarity in Cali?

On April 27, the Solidarity monument, located on Avenida 3 Norte with 34 in Cali, collapsed, causing the surprise of all citizens due to the collapse of one of the city’s icons.

Currently, a crew made up of 15 workers from the Infrastructure Secretariat using machinery from the District Administration, initiated the different actions to restore the monument to Solidarity.

“The reality is that we found a structure that has been built for more than 20 years. There was an electrical storm that apparently affected the monument. As Infrastructure, with all our operational capacity, we split the monument into two parts and moved it to a place for its respective restoration”, explained Néstor Martínez Sandoval, Secretary of Infrastructure.

“The insurance company is going to advance, through Real Estate and Heritage, the hiring of a restorer to return to having the monument to Solidarity in optimal conditions,” added Martínez Sandoval.

Given:

The removal and installation of the statue to Sebastián de Belalcázar and the church of San Francisco, were other emblematic icons of Cali that had operational infrastructure capacity.

See also  Low cost airline continuity: Alghero-Rome Volotea's debut flight

