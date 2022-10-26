“We have been very close, I shared thirty years of my life with him, and what I am today I owe to him. We started as kids and he has always been by my side. Just think that when I was a minister in Rome, we lived together ». Thus the president of Veneto, Luca Zaia, recalled Fabio Gazzabin, his historic right-hand man and former head of the cabinet, who passed away at the age of 65 after a long illness. «He goes away – added Zaia – a personal point of reference and for the community. A lion goes away, a great supporter of the Veneto. This morning I heard from his wife, who warned me immediately, and I cling to her pain and to that of her daughters ». The Veneto Regional Council yesterday opened with a minute of silence and an applause to remember the mayor of Arcade, secretary of President Zaia two years ago. The rotating president of the assembly Nicola Finco (Lega-Liga Veneta) recalled his figure, social and political commitment, competence, recognized skills as a good administrator.

“He was a point of reference for Treviso and the Veneto, not only in the world of politics: a man who contributed to write the history of the territory, to elevate it and to enhance its excellence, culture and traditions”, he recalled. Stefano Marcon, president of the Province of Treviso, a body that was directed in the early 200’s by Gazzabin himself. “The experience, attention and perseverance in his work have represented and still represent one of the founding cornerstones of the identity development of our territory”.

The mayor of Treviso Mario Conte he remembers: «A great person, available and passionate, a man of action who has given so much to the Marca and to Veneto».

“With Fabio Gazzabin”, highlights the regional councilor Alberto Villanova, «He leaves us a leading figure in Treviso politics and beyond, and a profound void in the Venetian community. We are close to family, wife and daughters, and to our President Luca Zaia who has also linked his political career to the precious advice of his friend Fabio. As President of the Lega – Liga Veneta Intergroup of the Veneto Region Council and on behalf of all the Lega – LV regional councilors, I am deeply saddened by the loss of our dear Fabio whom we will always remember as a shining example of ‘good politics’ »Concludes Villanova.