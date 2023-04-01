Julian Andres Santa

After being crowned runner-up in the Boxing World Cup in India, Jenny Marcela Arias returned to her beloved Risaralda, where she received recognition from Governor Víctor Manuel Tamayo, on the broadcast of his radio program. Jenny arrived at the departmental compound with all the charisma that always characterizes her, greeting each and every one of the people who were waiting with a hug and joy, being the same daughter of Guática since she was fighting to be able to travel to a championship, until the boxer of today who comes from winning a world silver medal.

“There is no reason to enlarge”

Precisely about her gift of people, the athlete replied: “I believe that everything I have obtained in my career is not mine, I always say that they are blessings from God, God gave this to me so I think there is no reason for one Enlarging yourself or believing yourself to be much more than people, you die and practically the same thing that happens in stratum 10 or 20 will happen, so I don’t think there are reasons for you to change”.

He triumphed in a new division

Arias has always been a woman of challenges and challenges, which is why she explains how she changed divisions, facing nothing more and nothing less, a World Cup. “I come from a 60-kilogram division, it’s somewhat funny because boxers instead of going down in division, if not, they go up. I came from 60, after 57, the truth was that I couldn’t believe it either when the coaches told me to do 54, I said but if it’s giving me a fight to do 57, how am I going to achieve 54. I saw it as another challenge for me life and obviously as long as you do things next to God and with faith, rest assured that everything works out”.

What sensations did this new division leave you with?

“I feel much better, it’s incredible but I feel much stronger than in 57, aside from that I have much more speed, the range with my rivals is much better, so I think that in this division we are going to give many more victories to our country ”.

Meaning of the world silver medal

“This silver in India was something very strange because it was different from all the competitions, I came out calmer, I came out very confident, I came out very sure of what I have, I came out without pressure and I think that thanks to this I was able to have a very good performance and I was able to achieve this medal”.

“I fight for an apartment”

In each fight, Jenny Marcela has a clear objective, as in the past Olympic Games where her motivation was to fight to be able to pay for her father’s surgery or give him a house. On this occasion, this was confessed by the Risaraldense: “At this moment I am not fighting for a future because thank God, there are many things that have been put in their place, now I am fighting for you, for a department, a country and to make them dream day after day”, pointed out the one born in Guática.

Given:

Now Jenny Marcela will take 15 days off to share with her son and family and later return to Bogotá to camp with the national team, finalizing details for her trip to Italy, preparing the Pan American and Central American Games.