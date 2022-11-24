November 24, 2022 10:11

With an overwhelming majority – 494 votes in favor, 58 against and 44 abstentions – on 23 November the European Parliament defined Russia as a “state that promotes terrorism” and a “state that uses terrorist methods”.

Evidently this opinion will not dissatisfy the inhabitants of Kiev, subjected on November 23 to a deluge of Russian missiles that deprived them of electricity and running water, nor even those of Zaporizhzhja, where a newborn baby died due to the destruction of a maternity ward. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky understandably cheered at the news of the vote.

The question is not so much about the reality photographed by the resolution, in a context in which new war crimes are added every day to a long list that has been growing steadily for nine months, but rather the usefulness of this gesture and its consequences, but also the opportunity (if not the need) to one day negotiate peace with Russia.

Looking for a solution

In foreign policy, the resolutions of the European Parliament are exclusively recommendations: they do not represent an imposition either for national governments or for the European Commission, and the states of the Union are not required to apply them.

So far only the national parliaments of the three Baltic states – Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia – have voted on a similar resolution. Others have shown some reticence, including the United States, where Joe Biden has refused to use this formula.