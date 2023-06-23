What is a “catastrophic implosion” like the one suffered by the Titan

A “catastrophic implosion,” like the one believed to have destroyed the Titan submersible, occurred due to the crushing pressure of water at the bottom of the ocean.

The remains of the Titanic rest on the seabed of the North Atlantic at about 3,800 meters deep. At sea level, the atmospheric pressure is approximately one bar, a level known as one atmosphere.

At the depth at which the ocean liner is, the water pressure multiplies by 400 the values ​​of the sea surface. For comparison, a great white shark bite exerts a force of almost 275 bars, according to Scientific American.

In an implosion caused by a hull defect or any other reason, the submersible would collapse in on itself in milliseconds, crushed by the immense pressure of the water.

Death would be virtually instantaneous for the occupants.

The Titan, built by OceanGate Inc. of Everett, Washington, was designed to withstand the extreme water pressure at the depth of the Titanic and had made previous dives on the wreck.

But some questions had been raised about its safety, most notably in a lawsuit involving OceanGate’s former director of marine operations David Lochridge, who was fired in 2018 after warning about the Titan’s “experimental” carbon fiber hull.

Roderick Smith, professor of engineering at Imperial College London, said the accident was likely due to “pressure hull failure” but the wreckage will need to be recovered for a full investigation to be carried out.

And even with that material it can be hard to pinpoint the cause. “The violence of the implosion means that it can be very difficult to determine the sequence of events.”