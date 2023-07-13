What is Alzheimer’s?, the disease that is talked about so much at this time

With the passage of time, there are issues that become better known than others, and from time to time certain phenomena are discussed, as happened at the time with the covid-19 virus, the zika virus, dengue, among others.

That said, in recent times there has been a lot of talk about Alzheimer’s, which causes curiosity among hundreds of people who are unaware of what this famous disease consists of.

Therefore, it is important to put the issue on the table, to find out what the risk factors are, that is, those that could favor its development, and likewise, how to prevent it.

Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disease that directly attacks the central nervous system, which is the one that includes the brain and spinal cord, because it attacks the brain cells, that is, the neurons.

This type of dementia usually appears especially in adulthood, that is, in older adults. This disease “causes problems with memory, thinking, and behavior,” as reported by the United States Alzheimer’s Association website.

For its part, the National Institute on Aging reveals that this disease “affects cognitive development, which includes (thinking, remembering and reasoning). The severity varies and ranges from the mildest stage, when it just begins to affect the person’s functioning, to the most severe stage, when the person must be completely dependent on others for basic activities of daily living. And it’s the seventh leading cause of death in the United States.”

The World Health Organization defines it as “a syndrome due to a brain disease, generally of a chronic or progressive nature, in which there are deficits of multiple higher cortical functions that affect the patient’s daily activity”.

Risk factor

Likewise, as published in the JCI Insight magazine, a group of scientists from the Wake Forest University School of Medicine in North Carolina, United States, identified that “increased sugar intake and elevations in glucose in the blood are sufficient to cause the accumulation of amyloid plaque in the brain”, which increases the risk of suffering from this disease.

“This finding is significant because it demonstrates that consuming too much sugar is enough to cause the proliferation of amyloid plaques and increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease,” the study says.

What can you eat?

According to an article published by Tua Saúde and reviewed by nutritionist Tatiana Zanin, orange is a food rich in vitamin A, B and C that has favorable effects on the body’s health, since it combats premature aging and strengthens the system. immune.

Likewise, he points out in another of his articles that cherry consumption can be viable to alleviate muscular and arthritis symptoms thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, standing out for having a contribution in serotonin, melatonin and tryptophan.

A study published in the journal Frontiers in Neuroscience found that “regular physical exercise, such as resistance training, can prevent Alzheimer’s disease, or at least delay the onset of symptoms, and serves as a simple and affordable therapy for patients suffering from this disease.

And added Dr. Deidiane Elisa Ribeiro, co-author of the article and researcher at the IQ-USP Neurosciences Laboratory: “We also observed the behavior of the animals to assess their anxiety in the open field test and we discovered that resistance exercise reduced hyperlocomotion at levels similar to controls among mice with the Alzheimer’s-associated phenotype.”

